The Big Picture Kate Mara and Jamie Bell don't see a place for a 2015 Fantastic Four cameo in the MCU reboot.

The stars humorously suggest a multiverse door scenario for their potential crossover.

Fans likely won't see the 2015 cast in future Fantastic Four films due to the original's reception.

The stars of one of Marvel's most maligned projects were asked about making a cameo in an upcoming reboot, and their answer may surprise you. While speaking with Variety, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, who play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Ben Grimm/The Thing in 2015's Fantastic Four were asked their thoughts on the upcoming MCU reboot and whether there was room for them to cameo in the film. While the early 2000s Fantastic Four starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, and Chris Evans wasn't perfect, it by no means reached the lows of the 2015 version of Marvel's First Family, which currently sits at a dismal 9% rating from critics and an 18% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The stars are aware of the movie's reception, which they poked fun at when asked about the "reboot":

"It doesn't feel like a reboot to me because to reboot something it had to have been something. Unfortunately, our film doesn't exist in any particular canon."

Certainly not optimistic words coming from Bell, but it's always better to be realistic than to make excuses or cling to something that isn't there. In addition to Mara and Bell, the 2015 version of the Fantastic Four also stars Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan as Reed Richards and Johnny Storm, two actors who have gone on to become tremendous Hollywood stars in the 2020s. Teller starred opposite Tom Cruise in one of the biggest movies of the last decade, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jordan went on to redeem himself with Marvel by playing Killmonger to Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and even making a small cameo in the sequel, Wakanda Forever.

The 2015 ‘Fantastic Four’ Stars Shut the Door Firmly on an MCU Cameo

Close

With Deadpool & Wolverine right around the corner and already confirmed to bring back multiple characters from older franchises, the thoughts of actors reprising their roles is on everyone's mind. Variety asked Mara and Bell the odds that their iterations of Sue Storm and Ben Grimm show up in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four next year, and they didn't mince words when talking about how that crossover would go:

"Maybe we can try to enter through some multiverse door, but when they see us, they quickly close the door."

While that seems like a appropriate stroke for a Deadpool movie, (let's face it, Ryan Reynolds would absolutely do something in that vein. He shot himself in the head as he was reading the Green Lantern script.), it would still be hilarious to see Pedro Pascal or Vanessa Kirby shut the door on the older version of the gang. Given the critical and general reception of the movie, it's likely fans won't be seeing Mara, Bell, Teller, or Jordan suit up as The Fantastic Four anytime soon, or ever.

The MCU reboot of The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and stream Fantastic Four (2015) on Max (or don't, you'll be fine either way).

Fantastic Four (2015) Four young outsiders teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe which alters their physical form in shocking ways. The four must learn to harness their new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy. Director Josh Trank Cast Jamie Bell , Miles Teller , Michael B. Jordan , Kate Mara Toby Kebbell , Reg E. Cathey , Tim Blake Nelson Runtime 100 Minutes Studio(s) 20th Century Fox , Marvel Entertainment , Marv Films , Kinberg Genre , Moving Picture Company , TSG Entertainment Distributor(s) 20th Century Fox

WATCH ON MAX