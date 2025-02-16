Captain America: Brave New World just premiered in theaters this week and the latest trailer for Thunderbolts* dazzled the audience of the Super Bowl, but Marvel Studios has also already begun promoting the third and final film it will release this year. Recently, the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released, offering the best look yet at the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the beloved comic. While the trailer mainly focused on introducing the members of the titular team and establishing an optimistic tone to match much of the comic book source material, there are a few foreboding moments teasing the film’s villain.

The film will pit The Fantastic Four against Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a massive alien known for devouring planets. Galactus is one of the most powerful and dangerous antagonists in the Marvel Comics canon, but not every story portrays him with the same kind of awe-inspiring, nearly unbeatable aura, and, in one odd tale, he was easily bested by an unexpected Marvel horror hero. In the 1994 Fantastic Four animated series, one of the team’s later encounters with Galactus (Tony Jay) ends abruptly when Ghost Rider (Richard Grieco) debuts and single-handedly subdues the alien menace.

Who Are Galactus and Ghost Rider in Marvel Comics?