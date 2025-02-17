For what felt like ages, we speculated about who was purchasing Avengers Tower and its future use. A key plot point of Spider-Man: Homecoming featured Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) facilitating the move to the new Avengers compound upstate following the sale of their New York City location. Because the focus shifted to the Vulture (Michael Keaton) taking advantage of the move, aiming to intercept valuable Avengers tech en route, we were left to wonder! Some thought the MCU was priming itself to introduce Norman Osborn, turning the structure into Oscorp Tower, but two sequels followed with nothing of the sort.

Many of us theorized that the new owners would be The Fantastic Four, swapping the letter A atop the building for a giant number 4 and finally bringing the Baxter Building to the MCU. We now know that Avengers Tower was purchased by the delightfully sinister Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for whatever nefarious purposes she has planned for the reluctant Thunderbolts* team. However, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it looks like a gloriously comic-accurate adaptation of Marvel's First Family is on the way, and with that comes the Baxter Building. In Marvel Comics, this place is much more than a mere headquarters for The Fantastic Four. It has a long, quirky history that embodies Marvel in its most fun and campy era.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Is Under a Lot of Pressure