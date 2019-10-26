‘Fantastic Four: The Animated Series’ Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

0

Listen here:



Following up on last week’s revisit of the 90s animated series, Iron Man, we’re doubling down on Marvel animation with the paired 90s series Fantastic Four. Will Marvel ever be able to get the First Family right? Did they manage to do so back in the 90s in animated form? Is this cartoon worth watching when it arrives on Disney+? The answers won’t surprise you but they should entertain you.

