The Big Picture Pedro Pascal shared the first full cast photo of The Fantastic Four on Instagram.

Marvel is set to have a panel at SDCC to reveal information about upcoming projects, including The Fantastic Four.

The film will begin production after San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel's most anticipated project of 2025 and arguably of all time, just got an exciting new look from one of its cast members. On his personal Instagram, Pedro Pascal has shared the first full cast photo of The Fantastic Four with himself, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. Pascal will play Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards in the film, with Kirby portraying Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and lastly Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. Marvel fans waited for years for confirmation of The Fantastic Four cast, and after news of it dropped earlier this year on Valentine's Day, now the crew is officially together as the film is set to begin production next week after San Diego Comic Con.

Once Pascal shared this photo, fans immediately began speculating that this was from the set of The Fantastic Four and that the movie had already begun filming, but this is likely not the case. This photo is almost certainly one taken from the cast meeting for the first time, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed on an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast that The Fantastic Four would begin filming on July 29, the day after SDCC. Nonetheless, after each cast member has given individual updates in the months since their casting leading up to the beginning of production, it's such a delight to see the full group together and ready to embrace the iconic roles of Marvel's First Family.

Will ‘The Fantastic Four’ Cast Be at San Diego Comic Con?

After being absent from San Diego Comic Con in 2023 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Marvel is returning to Hall H in force in 2024. The studio will have two panels, one today focusing on Deadpool & Wolverine, which opens with Thursday previews, and another more traditional panel on Saturday to reveal information on upcoming projects and possibly several new projects as well. Although this photo of the cast was taken in London, they will likely fly to San Diego and take the stage together for the first time to talk about the movie before it begins filming on Monday. Recent banners began popping up around San Diego with the film's posters and promotional material, further alluding to the cast making an appearance on stage along with Feige to talk about the movie.

The Fantastic Four will premiere in theaters exactly one year from today on July 25, 2025. Check out the first photo of the cast above and find tickets below for Deadpool & Wolverine, which premiered in theaters today.

Fantastic Four (2025) One of Marvel's most iconic families makes it back to the big screen, the Fantastic Four. Release Date July 25, 2025 Director Matt Shakman Cast Vanessa Kirby , Pedro Pascal , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman , Jeff Kaplan , Stan Lee , Ian Springer

