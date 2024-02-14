The Big Picture Joseph Quinn joins the MCU as Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, bringing Marvel's first family into the MCU for the first time.

The rising star has turned into a Human Torch. Joseph Quinn is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking on the role of Johnny Storm in the MCU's eagerly anticipated reboot of Fantastic Four which will bring Marvel's first family into the MCU for the first time. The news was revealed on social media as the studio wished fans a Happy Valentine's day.

Quinn has been cultivating quite the following over a short space of time, exploding into stardom with his scene-stealing role in Stranger Things Season 4, before being cast in Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 classic,Gladiator. The actor is also set to appear opposite fellow MCU star, Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One. Interestingly, the upcoming apocalyptic horror prequel is directed by John Krasinski, who made an appearance as a variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, before being unceremoniously slaughtered by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Fantastic Four was announced by Kevin Feige, after years of speculation, with a November 2024 release date during 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, although that date has since been pushed back. Alongside Quinn, Pedro Pascal has been cast as Mister Fantastic, Vaness Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing.

Johnny Storm's On-Screen History

Chris Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm in the 2005 film Fantastic Four and reprised the role in its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Evans brought a charismatic and cocky charm to the character, embodying Johnny's youthful energy and enthusiasm. Of course, he later went on to play another iconic Marvel character, Steve Rogers/Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the 2015 reboot of the franchise, Michael B. Jordan took on the role of Johnny Storm. Despite the film's negative reception, Jordan's portrayal was generally well-received, and he brought his own unique charisma to the character, and like his predecessor, Evans, he would also join the Marvel Cinematic Universe later, taking on the role of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther and its sequel, Wakanda Forever.

The film will be directed by Matt Shakman, who was responsible for overseeing the critically acclaimed WandaVision for Marvel and Disney+, and the script is being dealt with by Josh Friedman. Friedman has had a prolific career as a writer and story developer. As well as having written the story for James Cameron’s 2022 blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water, the screenwriter also developed TV series Snowpiercer, Foundation, and Emerald City. He also wrote the story for Terminator: Dark Fate and Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds.

Fantastic Four is due for release in July 2025. You can check out our interview with the film's director Matt Shakman below: