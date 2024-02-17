The Big Picture Multiple actors eyed playing iconic roles in the Fantastic Four's history, showcasing the characters' enduring popularity in Hollywood.

The lack of a definitive movie version of the Fantastic Four leads to constant speculation and casting rumors in the film industry.

Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming 2025's The Fantastic Four movie in hopes of finally seeing a portrayal that does justice to these beloved characters.

The Marvel Studios Fantastic Four movie took a major step towards actually existing in recent days with the announcement of the film’s full cast. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are now set to play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Susan Storm/the Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/the Thing (respectively) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’ll be the fourth quartet of actors tasked with bringing these figures to the world of live-action cinema, following versions of the superhero team established in 1994, 2005, and 2015.

So many actors have inhabited these characters in live-action cinema (John Krasinski even got to take a one-movie swing at Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness), a reality reflecting just how popular Marvel’s first family is. They kicked off the 1960s era of Marvel Comics and redefined what superheroes could look like. Their exploits in movies have been marked with way more chaos and mixed results, but their ubiquity in comics means that Hollywood is always eyeballing the Fantastic Four as a potential new mega-franchise. Further proof of their popularity in the film industry can be seen in how many actors almost played the Fantastic Four. Over the years, endless rumors and plans have been established for casts of actors to play the Fantastic Four. Unlike the Pascal/Kirby/Quinn/Moss-Bachrach quartet, though, none of these performers actually got to sign on a dotted line and play some of Marvel’s most famous crime-fighters.

Peyton Reed Had a Distinct Vision for His ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

In the early 2000s, 20th Century Fox was trying to get a big-budget Fantastic Four movie off the ground, especially now that X-Men had turned into such a box office smash for the studio. One of the directors first assigned to this Fantastic Four project was Peyton Reed, the eventual helmer of the Ant-Man trilogy for Marvel Studios. Reed had a very distinctive vision for his Fantastic Four movie, which would be set in the 1960s and embrace a lighter tone fitting of these characters. He also had an equally concrete idea about who should be cast in this production, with Reed selecting a murderer’s row of hot early 2000s actors for these superheroes.

Reed’s Fantastic Four would’ve starred Alexis Denisof as Mr. Fantastic, Charlize Theron as the Invisible Woman, Paul Walker as Johnny Storm, and John C. Reilly as the Thing. These all seem like fairly solid choices for their respective parts, with Reilly especially being inspired casting for the Thing. Reilly’s always had a gift for playing normal guys with a sympathetic disposition. He could’ve effortlessly communicated an everyman quality to this big rock monster and made you feel his pain, while Reilly’s gift for oversized comedy in titles like Step Brothers suggests he could’ve just as easily nailed the more maximalist qualities of this superhero as well.

Alas, it was not to be. Reed’s Fantastic Four would eventually get shelved by Fox executives, who opted to go with another incarnation of this property helmed by Tim Story. Save for the late Paul Walker, the rest of the primary participants of this Fantastic Four film would find themselves eventually integrated into the MCU. While Reed would helm Ant-Man movies for Marvel Studios, Denisof, Theron, and Reilly each portrayed characters in various MCU titles. The saga of these artists and the Fantastic Four was not the end of the line for speculative Fantastic Four casting in Hollywood, though. Far from it. A new ticking clock was about to emerge that put renewed pressure on Fox to launch a fresh Fantastic Four cast.

The Fantastic Four’s Lack of a “Definitive Version” Has Led to Many Rumored Lineups

In September 2009, Disney bought Marvel Entertainment, a seismic purchase that overhauled the pop culture landscape. It also added extra pressure to rival movie studios with film rights deals surrounding Marvel Comics characters. Those deals would instantly expire without obvious and concrete movement being made on a new movie. Not wanting to lose Marvel’s First Family to the Mouse House, Fox got the right to work on a new Fantastic Four reboot in September 2009, just weeks after the announcement of the Disney/Marvel deal. By the summer of 2010, Adrien Brody and Jonathan Rhys Meyers were rumored to be leading contenders for Mr. Fantastic in this reboot (the former of whom had an in with Fox after headlining the studio's summer 2010 tentpole Predators). Around this same time, Bruce Willis was rumored to be a possibility to voice Ben Grimm/the Thing.

This flurry of famous faces connected to various Fantastic Four characters occurred before a proper screenwriting and directing team was even assigned to a Fantastic Four reboot. Once Josh Trank and Jeremy Slater were chosen to shepherd a new version of these characters to the big screen, the casting rumor mill ramped up once again. In late 2013, Kit Harington and Jack O'Connell were named by Variety as major contenders for the part of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, while the same outlet reported Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie were leading candidates for Susan Storm/the Invisible Woman. It's difficult to imagine now how the careers of Ronan and Robbie would've been forever changed if they'd gotten saddled with Trank's Fantastic Four. It's also perplexing why Harington was ever in contention for Richards, given that these characters were supposed to be "younger" in the reboot (could Harington really pass as a high schooler/college-aged guy?)

By the following spring, The Wrap reported that Sam Riley, Domhnall Gleeson, and Eddie Redmayne were all considered for Trank’s version of Doctor Doom before Toby Kebbell got the part. Redmayne managed to dodge the Fantastic Four bullet, even if he’d later get his career weighed down by those Fantastic Beasts movies. Even once the 2015 Fantastic Four movie came and went, speculation over who would or wouldn’t be playing these characters in the realm of cinema didn’t cease. After all, it was now time for Marvel Studios to inevitably take a swing at these heroes. Online geeks spent years weaving fan casts for these superheroes before Marvel Studios finally announced Pascal and company as the actors portraying Marvel’s first family.

All these rumors and speculative news pieces lead one to wonder…why is there always such a uproar surrounding the casting of the Fantastic Four? Partly it’s because we haven’t had a perfect and iconic portrayal of these characters on film before. What Christopher Reeve, Robert Downey Jr., and Margot Robbie are to Superman, Iron Man and Harley Quinn (respectively) hasn’t happened yet to the Fantastic Four. This lack of a definitive movie version of these characters leads to fans persistently wondering what an ideal film iteration of the Fantastic Four would look like. That definitive version not existing also constantly leads to Hollywood rebooting these characters and seeing if they can get it right this time, an effort that inevitably leads to rumored casting choices. Only time will tell if the new 2025 Fantastic Four movie ends up being good enough to finally put an end to all the casting speculation surrounding these characters once and for all.

