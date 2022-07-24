A lot of announcements and reveals have been hitting the airways over the last few days as San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is in full swing! Two new mysterious announcements were just made at Marvel’s Next Big Thing Panel. The two announcements are that a new creative team is taking on The Fantastic Four with an all-new comic run that is set to launch this November and an all-new unnamed comic from comic writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti.

The announcement of the new Fantastic Four run was also posted to Twitter via the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account. The caption does provide any additional details and just confirms the new creative team and that this run will take the superhero group into a "bold new direction." It is the image that was released along with the tweet that has fans speculating. The image shows a compass with The Fantastic Four logo in the middle. Written above N for north is the word "Writer" with the word "Artist" found beneath the S for south, with the compass itself pointing to the West. Fans are speculating that the Writer and Artist being tied to these letters could be hinting at who will take on these roles on the new run of the beloved hero team, though as it stands now, there is no word on who will be a part of this new creative team.

The other announcement was just a slide that had a cryptic message across it: "What happens when the powers that be meet the natural order of things? Hickman/Schiti 2023." The test was displayed across a background of stars, with no other defining features that can aid fans in what this new project is. At the panel, Hickman said that he had been "working on this for three years," and that the message will "not sound like gibberish when the first issue comes out." He also went on to describe the project as the Marvel version of DC's The Sandman by Neil Gaiman.

Hickman has had a lengthy career as a comic writer, with long runs as writers for many different comic series such as the previously mentioned Fantastic Four and The Avengers. Some of his most works include the 2015-016 run of Secret Wars and the 2013 crossover storyline Infinity. His most recent works include working on many comics for the relaunch of the X-Men series. As for Schiti, he is an Italian comic artist that has been the penciler for many different Marvel properties such as, once again, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and A.X.E

You can check out the tweets showing off these new cryptic announcements from Marvel down below.