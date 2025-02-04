The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has officially dropped, giving viewers a look at Marvel Studios' take on the First Family. While there have been Fantastic Four movies in the past, First Steps stands out for its space-age aesthetic — which hearkens back to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's original Fantastic Four comics run — and the fact that it'll officially mark the beginning of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the look of things, Matt Shakman (who previously helmed the MCU's first official television series WandaVision) is pulling out all the stops to make sure the Fantastic Four live up to their names. With that in mind, here are the most important elements from The Fantastic Four: First Steps's first trailer.

The Fantastic Four’s Bond as a Family Is Front and Center

The Fantastic Four: First Steps quickly establishes that it wants to hone in on one major element of the Fantastic Four — that above all else, they're a family. The very first scene has Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and his wife Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) telling a reporter that the Four eat dinner every Sunday night as a family. Next up is Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), aka the Thing, who's shown to be cooking in the kitchen with the Four's robot assistant, H.E.R.B.I.E. Ben even congratulates H.E.R.B.I.E. on getting the spaghetti sauce right, which may double as a nod to Moss-Bachrach's role on The Bear.

But there are also some somber moments, particularly in a conversation between Reed and Sue. "Before we went up the first time, you couldn't turn invisible...Ben wasn't a rock...and Johnny never caught fire," he says, which is intercut with clips of Sue's brother Johnny (Joseph Quinn) utilizing his fiery abilities as the Human Torch, and the fateful space flight that gave the Four their powers. Sue is quick to reassure her husband: "Ben has always been a rock. Johnny is...Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together, as a family." To back this up, other scenes are shown of Ben and Sue having a heart-to-heart, Reed and Sue in a deep embrace, and Sue walking in on Johnny goofing off.

Galactus Is Teased as the Fantastic Four's Next Big Bad

Sue's words couldn't be more prophetic, as the closing moments of The Fantastic Four: First Steps's trailer features the first look at Galactus, who will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight, Nosferatu). The Devourer of Worlds doesn't just tower over the whole of New York City but is also sporting his comic-accurate helmet — a far cry from the massive cloud he first appeared as in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Clouds of fire also mark Galactus' appearance, and the citizens of New York stare up at the sky, living up to the godly image that Jack Kirby wanted for the character. The First Steps trailer is missing one character: the Silver Surfer, who often acts as Galactus' herald. First Steps is looking to shake things up as the Surfer isn't Norrin Radd, but rather his wife Shalla-Bal, and will be played by Julia Garner. Garner herself has remained mum on the Surfer's role, only teasing the Sentinel of the Spaceway's "mysterious" qualities.

John Malkovich May Be Playing an Old-School Fantastic Four Villain

Galactus might not be the only threat that the Fantastic Four faces in First Steps. A brief glimpse of John Malkovich is shown, with the actor sporting long white hair and a matching beard. Given the setting of First Steps and Malkovich's appearance, there are strong hints that he's playing Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost. Kragoff first appeared in Fantastic Four #13, where he reveals he is a Communist scientist racing to beat America in the space race. Upon learning about the Fantastic Four, Kragoff switches his focus to replicating the incident that gave them their powers and takes a trio of primates with him: gorilla Mikhlo, baboon Igor, and orangutan Peotor.

Their exposure to cosmic rays granted Kragoff the ability to become intangible, while his apes also gained powers — Mikhlo has super strength, Igor is a shapeshifter, and Peotor can attract and repel objects via gravity. It remains to be seen how Malkovich factors into the plot, whoever he's playing, but given that the Fantastic Four seem to be established superheroes in First Steps (and the trailer showing them racing into battle with their matching uniforms), opening the film with a battle against the Red Ghost would quickly help set the film apart from previous MCU entries.

The Fantastic Four Will Play a Big Role in Future MCU Projects