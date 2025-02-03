This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The first footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released. After many months of anticipation, fans are getting their first look at one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer. The short footage from the movie depicts children excitedly attempting to get a look at the team's take off through television sets from a store. The first full trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released tomorrow. In the meantime, audiences will have to wait while enjoying this short teaser that also includes a preview of the film's soundtrack. The stage has been set for some of the most recognizable characters from Marvel's catalog to make their official return to the big screen.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce the iconic team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness presented a version of Reed Richards portrayed by John Krasinski, the upcoming movie directed by Matt Shakman will present Marvel's first family in its entirety. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are the actors who Marvel Studios has selected to bring the team to life.