A new image from The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and it features two of the brave astronauts who will venture out into space before gaining their powers. In most iterations of the story, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) have been friends for a very long time. Their bond is what convinces Grimm to take on the dangerous mission that eventually turns him into The Thing. The new image from The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows the characters before the trip that changes their lives forever. Nothing will ever be the same for Marvel's first family.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will also feature Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm and Joseph Quinn as the character's brother, Johnny. Kirby has displayed her incredible acting skills on The Crown and the Mission: Impossible franchise. Joseph Quinn's popularity grew when he starred as Eddy Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things. The new iteration of Marvel's first family will have to maintain a good reputation with the public while dealing with the giant threat of Galactus' (Ralph Ineson) arrival on their planet.

Marvel Studios chose Matt Shakman to take on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The director previously worked with the company during the development of WandaVision, the first television series Marvel Studios created for Disney+. The strong viewership numbers for the project featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany convinced Marvel Studios that Shakman's work resonated with people from all over the world. Jon Watts, the director behind the recent Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, was originally attached to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. After he stepped down from the movie, Matt Shakman was hired.

The Fantastic Four in the MCU

The main plot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps won't take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline audiences have come to know and love. The Loki television series expanded on the concept of multiple timelines taking place at the same time in the Multiverse. The Fantastic Four will presumably make their way to the Sacred Timeline at some point in order to be featured in Avengers: Doomsday. The crossover will see the most powerful heroes from the MCU trying to stop Doctor Doom's (Robert Downey Jr.) evil plans. The stage has been set for the Fantastic Four to become a major part of the franchise, after Disney waited for so long to use the rights to the characters.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters on July 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.