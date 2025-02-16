This summer, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will officially welcome the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or at the very least, one of its alternate Earths. Judging from how the official trailer racked up an impressive number of views, fans are more than ready to see Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) - whether it's battling against the cosmic might of world-eater Galactus (Ralph Ineson) or just enjoying family dinner. But what's even more interesting about the First Steps trailer is that it features a look at John Malkovich, who joined the cast in a mystery role. Malkovich's role has been shrouded in secrecy, but his visual appearance, which includes thinning grey hair and a long beard, has led fans to speculate that he's playing one of two villains in First Steps: one who fits the series' space-age aesthetic, and another who plays a key role in one of the Four's lives.

John Malkovich Could Be Playing Ivan Kragoff, AKA Red Ghost

Malkovich's appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps matches that of Ivan Kragoff, the supervillain known as the Red Ghost. Kragoff made his first appearance in Fantastic Four #13 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. A brilliant scientist, Kragoff was determined to give Russia the upper hand in the space race, until he heard about the Fantastic Four's fateful journey into space. He took a trio of primates - Mikhlo the gorilla, Igor the baboon, and Peotr the orangutan - with him into space, deliberately subjecting them all to the same cosmic rays that gave the Four their powers. Now able to become intangible at will, Kragoff dubbed himself the 'Red Ghost' and his trio of primates the 'Super-Apes' since Mikhlo was superhumanly strong, Igor could shapeshift, and Peotr manipulated gravity. Over the years, the Red Ghost and the Super-Apes battled the Fantastic Four, but his greatest triumph would be joining the group of criminal masterminds known as the Intelligencia. The Intelligencia's membership consists of other Fantastic Four foes like the Mad Thinker and the First Family's archnemesis Doctor Doom, and was formed by the gamma-powered genius known as the Leader (who plays a major role in Captain America: Brave New World).

The Red Ghost's first appearance also marked a major moment in Marvel Comics history, as it led the Fantastic Four to encounter Uatu the Watcher. Uatu, like the rest of his race, was forbidden to interfere with the unfurling of history, but broke his oath when Galactus first came to Earth. Uatu has only appeared in animated form during What If...?, but if the Red Ghost's presence leads to him showing up in real life it would be another major connection between Marvel's film side and their recent animated projects - especially if, like his comic's counterpart, Uatu breaks his oath to give the Fantastic Four a chance against Galactus.

If John Malkovich Is Playing the Puppet Master, It Could Build on the Thing’s Character Arc