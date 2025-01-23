Fans are hyperexcited for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As Marvel introduces its first family, it’ll be walking towards the culmination of its Multiverse Saga, where these characters will certainly play a big part. The feature helmed by director Matt Shakman will introduce Pedro Pascal, Venessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in their superhero avatars. While not much is known about the project (thanks, Marvel snipers!) we’ve seen some set images that got the internet in hyperdrive. Now we have more reason to rejoice as Silver Surfer actor Julia Garner teased some details about her character.

"With the Silver Surfer, there's still something very mysterious about it”, she said to Who What Wear. “That mystery is very important to me as an actor. It's such an iconic character, and it felt very different for me. I've never played a character like that." Silver Surfer was created by Jack Kirby as a humanoid alien with metallic skin who can travel through space. While we have seen two iterations of the character in Fox’s Fantastic Four movies, Garner’s iteration is highly anticipated given the movie-making technology has evolved considerably, which Garner revealed was a learning curve for her as she shot the project exclusively in a motion cap.

"You have to imagine everything when you're doing it, as if you're auditioning," she describes. "Even though we had the sets, I didn't have my costume or hair and makeup or anything."

What Do We Know About ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’?

Image via Pedro Pascal

While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the log line reveals that the first family will face their most daunting challenge yet. As they are forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, while defending Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Garner previously shared her experience working on-set with Collider, “It was a wonderful experience," she said. She further highlighted Marvel's first family themselves, adding "I can't talk much about it, but I will say the Fantastic Four, they are fantastic actors, they are doing fantastic performances in it, and they're fantastic people."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information on the upcoming MCU film.