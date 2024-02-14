For the first time in a decade, Marvel's legendary "First Family" is getting the feature film treatment once again, this time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big anticipated project, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As many Marvel fans know, the comic characters known as Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, and The Thing have a long history in comic book filmmaking. However, their record is not quite as immaculate as other long-running IPs like the Spider-Man or X-Men franchises.

The team's humble beginnings are flat-out weird, with their first feature film venture being the hysterically low-budget Roger Corman-produced picture from 1994. Then, in 2005, the team got a more appropriately big-budget picture, which was successful enough to warrant a sequel in the form of 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The two 2000s movies aren't all that bad. In fact, the casting across the board for them is spot on, but their goofy tone and atmosphere made it difficult to portray the characters in an accurate manner that could be taken seriously. They're, at the very least, fun, but the same cannot be said for the notorious 2015 reboot. Otherwise known as "Fant4stic", this dramatic attempt to make a more serious story about The Fantastic Four backfired spectacularly, being completely shredded by critics and is considered a box office bomb. It also was an alleged production nightmare marred by several controversies, all of which were potent enough to the point where it looked like we might never get a decent Fantastic Four movie ever again.

But, alas! There is a light at the end of the tunnel. With the superteam's film rights migrating over to Disney and Marvel Studios following the 20th Century Studios merger, this opens the opportunity to introduce some of Marvel's most influential and historic characters to the ever-expanding MCU. Since being announced in 2020, fans have speculated fiercely on how Marvel would be tackling the characters and what story they may tell. It's been a long road of rumors and speculation, but now, we finally have a good sense of what to expect. To learn more about the return of Marvel's First Family and its release date, cast, plot details, and more, here is everything we know so far about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Image via Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest MCU film to undergo a release date shake-up, as it is now set to release on Friday, July 25, 2025. That means that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has essentially swapped places with another anticipated theatrical Marvel film, the ensemble anti-hero film Thunderbolts*. It's a somewhat surprising switch-up given that Thunderbolts has been facing some casting issues, but it still primes The Fantastic Four: First Steps to open Marvel Studios' Phase 6, the same year that Thunderbolts concludes Phase 5.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be opening amidst a crowded month of films that includes another highly anticipated superhero reboot in the form of James Gunn's Superman starring David Corenswet in the title role, which opens two weeks earlier. The film will also be competing against Jurassic World Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson, the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, an untitled new comedy from Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Matt Stone & Trey Parker, and the animated Smurfs movie starring Rihanna.

7 Where Can You Watch 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'?

Image via Marvel Studios

Unless stated otherwise, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will almost certainly be released in theaters, as this is set to be the debut project of Phase 6. Once the film concludes its theatrical run, the film will likely become available to stream on Disney+.

6 Does 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Have a Trailer?

Marvel Studios launched the first official teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on February 4. The trailer showed off the movie's retro 60s tone, as Marvel's first family prepares for dinner. The trailer then cuts to the characters' origins as well as teasing their powers.

We did get something in terms of marketing material on Valentine's Day 2024, when Marvel announced the film's new release date, and its hotly anticipated cast with a retro-'60s style poster.

Speaking of '60s style, that could be felt everywhere in the footage shown for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the behind-closed-doors panel at SDCC 2024. Even though filming was only just getting underway at the time, Matt Shakman shared some test footage that teases what fans can expect from the new project. The footage is shot as if it were a sizzle reel from the 1960s. It features Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) teaching an educational television program, The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) being a contestant on a dating show, and the four main members getting ready for their historic mission to outer space. The footage ends with a larger-than-life first look at Galactus (Ralph Inesson), who is clearly being billed as a comic-accurate interpretation of one of the Four's most notorious villains.