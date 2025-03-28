This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The same week that it was announced all four main Fantastic Four: First Steps actors would be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, one star whose role is still undisclosed, is highlighting what the film will likely do for the MCU franchise as a whole. First Steps is the MCU's turn with The Fantastic Four, after the Marvel team has already been adapted twice in the last twenty years. Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm a.k.a. the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm or The Thing. All four stars were announced to be part of the line-up for Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking with Variety, Paul Walter Hauser (Cruella) made comparisons to both Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther in the new avenue First Steps will open up the MCU.

“So I think our movie, ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ to me, only speaking from my opinion, everything I witnessed and took part in, everything I felt while in the presence of the creatives on the film, I believe we are the Marvel movie of the year. I believe we are the one to watch,” he added. “”And I believe that this will go down in history as one of the ones that started a new tide of successful storytelling for the company. Sort of in the same way that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Black Panther’ hit. They both hit in a certain way. I believe we are about to hit.”