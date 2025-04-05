Typically, with Marvel Studio projects, it's connected to some degree with other titles. But not for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as this MCU adaptation of this superhero quartet is said not to have any major references to previous Marvel titles. According to the film's director, Matt Shakman, the setting of this Fantastic Four feature resides in its own little corner of the MCU multiverse.

In an interview with Empire, Shakman stated that this The Fantastic Four film is in its own universe and that they won't be crossing paths with previously introduced Marvel superheroes. He noted that the film would be doing something "new and different" before it eventually meets up with the main MCU timeline, which is most likely to happen during the events of Avengers: Doomsday as the film's main cast were confirmed to star in the upcoming feature.

“We are our own universe. Which is wonderful and liberating. There's really no [other] superheroes. There's no Easter eggs. There's no running into Iron Man or whatever. They're it, in this universe. I love the interconnected Marvel Universe, but we get to do something so new and so different. Eventually this world will meet up with other worlds — but for now this is our own little corner.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be set in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic version of Earth. Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige confirmed that the movie wouldn't be an origin story and that the studio had set a high bar for what it wanted to show on the screen. The feature will star Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as our main superheroes. Meanwhile, Ralph Ineson is cast to play Galactus, and Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal, a variant of the Silver Surfer.

Why 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Having No Easter Eggs Is a Good Idea