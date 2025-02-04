Marvel Studios has successfully launched its first family in the highly anticipated trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie is sought after by fans and critics alike as MCU's storytelling enters a new era with it. While most of the universe is set in contemporary times, Fantastic Four will take us back in time to 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic Earth and the studio has launched some period-accurate posters to pique the interest further.

The brilliant thing about the posters is that rather than featuring the main characters, the posters illustrate, the mood and aspirations of their world with the space launch. One poster sees the onlookers cheering and taking photographs, another sees a young girl hopefully looking at the sky holding a Ben Grimm toy. Another set of images sees young kids playing on the street in a Fantasticar lookalike vehicle, while another see kids looking in a display window where various images of our heroes are seen on the screen.

What Do We Know About ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’?

In the upcoming feature, the Fantastic Four must protect their home from being devoured by the cosmic being Galactus and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer and if that wasn’t all, the previously revealed synopsis revealed that the stakes for the first family will get very personal. Actor Joseph Quinn, previously revealed that there are aspects of the movie “that are very much a singular thing and its own thing."

The actor further divulged that the idea behind the film is simple, "Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theaters to watch films.” Promising that “We're not just in a penny; we're in for a pound with this one. We're going to go for it." Quinn’s statement coupled with the new posters hints at a character-centric story, which fans would love to see unfold.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has an illustrious cast including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer. Further rounding off the cast are Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.

The Fantastic Four” First Steps will land in theatres on July 25. You can check out the new posters above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.