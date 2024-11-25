Now, we may be reporting this after it has been vanished from the internet, but if not, Ralph Ineson has just posted what may be our first proper look at the design of Galactus in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The English actor is taking on the role of perhaps Marvel's most iconic villain, and he took to his personal social media to post an image of a wrap gift which appears to be a (very fancy) silver or pewter bust of Galactus' head. It's a massively traditional appearance for the character if accurate.

Galactus’ head is defined by his massive, angular helmet with towering, horn-like projections on either side, and his face is visible underneath it. The Fantastic Four are considered Marvel's first family, so it's good to see that things are being done in a time honoured tradition. Last week, we were given the full synopsis of the upcoming movie, and it reveals that the mission of the team is about to get personal:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

What Other Marvel Movies Are Coming Up?

Following this year's blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel are attempting something of a reset following the previous few years' barren run at the box office. The much delayed and reshot Captain America: Brave New World will be released in February, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, taking on the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans' much missed and dearly departed Steve Rogers, while Harrison Ford plays President Thaddeus Ross, who will become The Red Hulk. Later in the year, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and many more will team up in Thunderbolts*, a movie which sees some of Marvel's anti-heroes given their chance to shine.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut on July 25, 2025. You can know more about it with our guide here and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.