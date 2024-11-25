As the day of The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere inches closer and closer, we're bound to receive more and more information about the highly anticipated Marvel Studios production. Today, Reed Richards himself, Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) was spotted in Spain and several Twitter accounts like Pedro Pascal Daily and Portuguese account Marvel Diário shared images. The star was sporting Mr. Fantastic's iconic gray-haired look and stopped to give autographs to fans before heading to set. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Pascal's presence in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the most anticipated arrivals in the Marvel Universe. Not only because of the Gladiator II star's popularity, but also because Reed Richards is one of the most popular characters of the Marvel comic books. Fans have been waiting for Marvel Studios' iteration of the character for at least a decade after 20th Century Studios (formerly Fox) managed to deliver lackluster adaptations of the superhero family in 2005 and 2015.

As Marvel revealed earlier this month, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take viewers back to the 1960s and we'll find the Marvel family living in a retro-futuristic world before the Avengers were even a thing. Richards and his fellow superhero friends will have to face an intergalactic threat in their very first outing, which suggests that Marvel is taking a go-big-or-go-home approach with the beloved characters — which is exactly what fans want after such a long wait.

'The Fantastic Four' Is Bringing The MCU Back... Or So We Hope

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also has the difficult mission of restoring the public’s faith in superhero movies. In the last couple of years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe fumbled at the box office (with one notable exception) and the Kevin Feige studio decided to drastically change its release schedule in order to regroup and decide how they would keep the MCU going. Because of this, 2025 might become the make-or-break year for Marvel with Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four leading the way for Phase Six of the superhero franchise.

Aside from Pascal, the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps also features Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon) as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Joseph Quinn (Gladiator II) as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Julia Garner (Apartment 7A) as the Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu) as Galactus. The blockbuster will also feature Natasha Lyone (Poker Face), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai) and John Malkovich (Billions) in undisclosed roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.