There are many big movies releasing this summer, but for a lot of people, the biggest comes on July 25 in the form of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel's first family is returning to the big screen, and entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, and there's been a release of some intriguing new footage released today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Collider's Britta DeVore has all the info.

The brand-new footage finally reveals Julia Garner's Silver Surfer in all of her glory. A documentary-style look shows the Fantastic Four going up to space before their lives change forever. A talk show host introduces them, while the audience and others thank them for their service. Back at their shared home, Reed (Pedro Pascal) and Sue (Vanessa Kirby) announce that Sue is pregnant, teasing that their children from the comics may be on the way. Their happiness is interrupted by The Silver Surfer coming earthside and threatening humanity. Julia Garner looks badass, and we see The Silver Surfer surfing around on her iconic surfboard. The world is terrified of the invader and so are The Fantastic Four, with Reed unsure they have what it takes to defend the planet from its latest threat.

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm a.k.a. the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm or The Thing.

What Will 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Be About?