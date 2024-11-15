Among the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ projects is the story of Marvel’s first family Fantastic Four: The First Steps. The feature helmed by director Matt Shakman will introduce a new iteration of the heroes in the MCU and fans can’t wait to see Pedro Pascal, Venessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in their superhero avatars. While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps with a few tidbits seen by a fortunate few at conventions.

However that changes as Disney’s official site has now unveiled full synopsis of the film which reiterates the world of the movie as “retro-futuristic” as well as the threat of Galactus and Siver Surfer. While those are the expected elements of the story, the synopsis also reveals their mission gets “personal” which is an intriguing twist. The full synopsis reads:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

'The Fantastic Four' Is a Character Driven Story

Image via Marvel Studios

The new synopsis sounds very exciting when coupled with what we already know about the film. While the cast will be playing superheroes who are also balancing their familial ties, Quinn previously revealed that the makers are going for a character driven story. “I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I've read it and the script is brilliant. It's really brilliant. I'm delighted to have this opportunity," he teases, adding that the idea behind the film is simple, "Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theaters to watch films.” Further promising, “We're not just in a penny; we're in for a pound with this one. We're going to go for it."

Speaking of the characters, joining the cast alongside Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach is Sarah Niles in an undisclosed role. Also rounding off the cast are Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonell, and Paul Walter Hauser. Fantastic Four will debut on July 25, 2025. You can know more about it with our guide here and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.