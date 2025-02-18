From WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives this summer, finally bringing Marvel's First Family to the MCU. We were briefly teased by a fan-cast of John Krasinski as Reed Richards in a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo, but he faced a swift, gruesome, and spaghettified end. Now, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, The Fantastic Four are ready for their live-action redemption.

The Thing from The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already, rightfully, receiving praise for his appearance and demeanor. The comic accuracy is off the charts. However, while The Thing is bantering with H.E.R.B.I.E. in the kitchen of the Baxter Building, conjuring flashbacks to Moss-Bachrach's role in The Bear, you might've felt something was off. That can't be The Thing's voice. Can it? While the first attempts at adapting the character into live-action may have missed the mark, they did incorporate the gravely, low changes to his voice that you'd expect after his rocky transformation. This Thing's voice is very much Moss-Bachrach's. Still, this may be a good thing. It could foretell the gradual, hard-earned character arc The Thing deserves.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing Is the Most Comic-Accurate We've Ever Seen

Image via Marvel Studios

Ultimately, everything rides on how Moss-Bachrach delivers The Thing's signature catchphrase, "It's clobbering time!" (Not really, but we anxiously await the reveal.) From what we have seen, we can confidently anticipate a faithful adaptation of The Fantastic Four. The public's reception of these heroes appears fully amped in the teaser trailer. Moreover, these heroes seem to actually enjoy being heroes, making it as if Stan Lee's vision has leaped directly off the page. Jack Kirby's designs for their uniforms, their power sets, the Baxter Building, the Fantasticar, and even H.E.R.B.I.E. are gloriously realized. Of what's been shown, The Thing's voice is truly the only element that's not quite there.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Can Right the Wrongs of Previous Fantastic Four Movies