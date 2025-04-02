Now that the first-ever family of the Marvel Universe is taking their first step onto the big screen, more details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps are gradually coming forth. This includes, of course, the popcorn bucket that moviegoers can bring while they geek out over their favorite superhero team. The popcorn bucket shaped like The Thing's head made its debut at CinemaCon, showing Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on Benjamin Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Various studios have long used popcorn buckets as a marketing gimmick to promote upcoming movie releases. Of course, as Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four have hopped on the trend. A TikTok user (via ComicBook) revealed the design for the Benjamin Grimm-inspired popcorn bucket, highlighting The Thing’s usual impassive facial expression. It is still not certain whether or not it will be the only popcorn bucket for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but fans are surely hoping for more — perhaps a stretchable popcorn bucket designed after Mister Fantastic? While there aren’t any announcements yet, we can also expect the studio to represent all four of them through a popcorn bucket, as the upcoming superhero film will serve as the first entry in Phase Six of the MCU.

When Is ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Coming Out and What Will It Be About?

As fans already know, the upcoming feature won’t be the first time The Fantastic Four has been brought to life on the big screen. We already had the 2005 Tim Story-directed Fantastic 4, which also starred Chris Evans, who would go on to become the MCU's Captain America several years later. We also had the critically panned 2015 feature, with an utterly disappointing 9% Rotten Tomatoes score. So, the question remains: do people need another Fantastic Four movie? That would only be answered once the film hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

The trailer, released in February, unveiled the retro-futuristic element of the new Fantastic Four movie. Kevin Feige said in 2022 that the movie won’t be the superheroes’ origin story, as — in his words — “a lot of people know the basics” about them already. Set in the ‘60s, the upcoming film will center on the Fantastic Four as they try to protect the world from a looming threat. It stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. The rest of the cast includes Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, John Malkovich, Sarah Niles, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.