Sporting its layered-meaning subtitle, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in full swing. Last summer, Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios had a decent helping of information to divulge at San Diego Comic-Con. Beforehand, details were limited, save for hype-worth casting announcements and a couple of peaks at promotional art. Matt Shakman, who's already earned goodwill among MCU fans as WandaVision's showrunner, directs the film, and the four iconic blue suits are donned by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

We'll get into all the what-we-know and how-we-know-it, heavily bolstered by the recent arrival of a hype-worth teaser trailer, but most importantly, we need to talk about the setting. Previously hinted at and now confirmed, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will not pick up the story of the Multiverse Saga where we last left it. It's a period piece of sorts, taking place in the 1960s, although not quite the 1960s of an Earth any of us would be familiar with. This is an excellent direction to take. More than that, it may be the only choice that could be made to get us properly excited about yet another adaptation of The Fantastic Four in a long line of attempts that have ranged from lackluster to outright atrocious. The MCU has had its work cut out for them since Avengers: Endgame, and oddly enough, a retro vibe is precisely the fresh take they need.

Marvel's SDCC Teased 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Setting

Image via Marvel Studios

Before San Diego Comic-Con, we only had tepid confirmation that The Fantastic Four would be set in the past. On The Official Marvel Podcast, Kevin Feige acknowledged the smart fans with keen eyes who noticed that the promotional artwork featured a New York skyline that "didn't look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the '60s in our world." After Marvel Studios' Hall H Panel at SDCC, anyone excited by the notion of a past-set Fantastic Four can safely allow their hype to expand.

Early Fantastic Four footage at SDCC brought the cast together for a preview that promised a full-blown dive into retro-futurism in all its glory. The Thing is seen on a '60s-style dating show, "Let's Make a Match." Reed Richards hosts a science-centric educational show that will immediately remind you of Bill Nye the Science Guy. In documentary-like footage, the group prepares for a space voyage while bantering like the loving family they are, Reed and Ben tease each other over good looks, and Sue playfully pawns her brother Johnny off to viewers as "very single."

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Teaser Trailer Embraces Its Era

The original creations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are alive and well in the new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps​​​​. From including the adorable robo-assistant H.E.R.B.I.E. to the debut of the Fantasticar in all its glory, it looks like The Fantastic Four: First Steps is unabashedly embracing the absolute joy of The Jetsons. Although Reed Richards is not above the use of a chalkboard (we see him annotating theories on what appears to be cosmic wormholes), the Baxter Building is full of fascinating tech. Their suits wonderfully correspond with their original Marvel Comics counterparts, and The Thing, especially, fits the mold. His height, stature, and, above all, his protruding stone brow, form the most faithful live-action depiction we've ever seen. Not much is revealed plot-wise, as the focus is on the family and their reception among the public. Ending with an homage to The Beatles' 1964 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, showing the four heroes on stage surrounded by big, bold arrows pointing inward, First Steps is putting The Fantastic Four on a similar, beloved pedestal as the original "Fab Four."

What's most glaring is what's absent from the trailer. This isn't a detraction; if anything, it's a testament to the success of the teaser that all we have room for is speculation over what's left on the cutting room floor (and waiting for us in the film itself). There's still no confirmation as to who supporting cast members Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, or Sarah Niles will be portraying, even though Malkovich's brief appearance in the teaser gives us a pretty good hunch. His unkempt gray hair would perfectly fit the bill for Red Ghost, a classic villain who (in the comics) attempts to recreate for himself the cosmic circumstances that gave The Fantastic Four their superpowers. Exploring this motive would be an excellent way to succinctly describe the heroes' origins through flashbacks, since we know from Ben Grimm's pre-Thing appearance in the teaser that their origin will be at least be minimally referenced.

We knew Galactus (Ralph Ineson) would be the big bad, but the teaser finally gave us his enormous shadow towering over the city, followed by a brief glimpse at the back of his colossal head. We're finally getting a faithful depiction of Jack Kirby's original design, complete with his iconic helmet and its sharp, angular crescents fixed on each side. Julia Garner's Silver Surfer is not shown, but we know from the film's official synopsis that she'll be serving her comic-accurate duty as Galactus' herald. The teaser's most obvious omission is the lack of Reed's powers in action. We've got the Invisible Woman going incognito and creating force fields by refracting light, the Human Torch taking flight like an inferno torpedo, and The Thing being, well, The Thing, but Mr. Fantastic never gets all stretchy. Perhaps the CGI for his intricate, out-there abilities is simply unfinished. Nevertheless, the all-in, campy '60s retro-futurism leaves no doubt that Mr. Fantastic's expansive — if not teetering on silly — powers will fit right in with the rest of First Steps​​​​​​.

The Fantastic Four Is Perfectly Suited for the 1960s