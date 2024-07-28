The Big Picture Exclusive pre-vis footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps wows Comic-Con attendees with 60s charm and futuristic elements.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 attendees were treated to an exclusive look at pre-vis footage from Marvel’s upcoming film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The footage, designed as a nostalgic 60s sizzle reel, gave fans a unique and thrilling peek into the film that will mark the beginning of the MCU’s Phase Six. The pre-vis footage was nothing short of a full-blown showcase, featuring the actors in character and everything. The film’s aesthetic is a delightful blend of 60s retro charm and futuristic elements. The iconic Baxter Building stands tall and modern, serving as the headquarters for Marvel's First Family.

The footage also provided a jaw-dropping first look at the film’s primary antagonist, Galactus, portrayed by Ralph Ineson. The cosmic entity is seen ominously peering through a window, setting the stage for a truly epic confrontation. The Fantastic Four: First Steps boasts an impressive cast, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (a.k.a. Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (a.k.a. Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (a.k.a. the Thing), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (a.k.a. the Human Torch), Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (a.k.a. Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne as currently undisclosed characters. The humanoid robot H.E.R.B.I.E. is also expected to feature, though no actors have been attached to the character yet. The film is directed by Matt Shakman, who previously helmed the beloved Marvel TV series WandaVision.

One of the standout moments was Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, appearing on a dating show called “Let’s Make a Match.” This humorous and endearing segment promises to bring a lot of heart to the film. Pascal’s Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, was seen hosting a 60s-style educational show reminiscent of Bill Nye. Titled “Fantastic Science,” this segment is sure to highlight Reed's genius and charisma. Kirby’s Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, was shown trying to set up her younger brother Johnny Storm. This playful dynamic between Sue and Johnny, portrayed by Quinn, adds a familial touch to the film.

Slated for release in U.S. theaters on July 25, 2025, The Fantastic Four will be the 37th film in the MCU and the first entry in Phase Six. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on The Fantastic Four: First Steps and more news from San Diego Comic-Con 2024.