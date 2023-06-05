While fans wait for the Fantastic Four to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the group has already appeared in three films that were produced by 20th Century Fox. Tim Story directed 2005's Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The sequel featured the classic Marvel Comics villain Galactus. However, many fans were disappointed with how different the film version looked from the comic book one. While speaking to ComicBook.com, Story talked about the decision in changing the villain's look.

In the comic books, Galactus is a giant, who looks like a human. However, in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Galactus instead looked like a cosmic cloud. When asked about the villain's look in the film, Story said that he does not think it was the best interpretation of the character. He also talked about how Galactus' look shows how much superhero movies have changed since his Fantastic Four films. "The ones in charge were afraid of what that could be because, you have to remember, even Marvel has gone through quite cleverly and successfully introduced us to superheroes being in space, and at the time that was never dealt with," said Story. "So as being from space, there were those in charge who weren't ready for what that could be. And so, you know, that's not the interpretation it should have been."

Both of Story's Fantastic Four films came out before the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with 2008's Iron Man. At the time, the biggest Marvel movies were Fox's X-Men films and director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies. Since that time, Marvel has introduced more cosmic characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel. Avengers: Infinity War showed heroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) going into space to fight the alien Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The Fantastic Four Are Coming to the MCU

Ever since Disney purchased Fox in 2019, fans have been waiting for Marvel's first family to join the MCU. Prior to the purchase, the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters were unavailable for Disney to use. Although the MCU versions have yet to appear in the franchise, an alternate universe version of Reed Richards appeared in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, played by John Krasinki. Krasinki's version of Mister Fantastic was from Earth-838, and a member of the Illuminati. The MCU version of the Fantastic Four are set to star in their own film. The film will be directed by Matt Shakman, who previously directed the WandaVision series. The film is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.

Both of Story's Fantastic Four movies are currently available to stream on Disney+.