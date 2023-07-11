The Big Picture The Fantastic Four's struggle for screen time extended beyond film adaptations, as the Human Torch was off-limits for two popular Marvel animated series.

H.E.R.B.I.E., a robotic helper, was created to replace the Human Torch in The New Fantastic Four and became a popular character among fans.

Firestar, a character created to replace the Human Torch in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, also gained popularity and made her way into Marvel comics.

While the Marvel Universe has seen a number of characters make the leap from the comic page onto the big and small screens, the property that seems to be the hardest to adapt is Fantastic Four. The quartet of superpowered adventurers hasn't exactly had the best luck when it comes to film adaptations. The Roger Corman-produced film from 1994 has more or less been regulated to circulated videotapes and cult legends. The Tim Story films, while possessing a solid cast, didn't exactly make an impact. The less said about 2015's Fant4stic, the better. But the Four's struggle for screen time extended far beyond their film woes. In fact, it was one of the team's most popular members — the Human Torch — that was largely responsible for the calamity that befell the Four.

The Human Torch was part of a collection of Marvel Characters that Universal bought the rights to, where he would be the star of a made-for-TV movie that would lead to a full series. This wasn't the first time the Human Torch had been at the center of a rights debate, it did lead to the heat-based hero being off limits for two Marvel animated series: 1978's The New Fantastic Four as well as the highly popular Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby Created H.E.R.B.I.E.

With the Torch being off limits to The New Fantastic Four, a new character was made to fill his place: the Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics unit, or H.E.R.B.I.E. for short. Stan Lee came up with the concept of a robotic helper for the Four and asked artist Dave Cockrum — best known for a genre-defining run on the X-Men — to design H.E.R.B.I.E. Cockrum, however, hated the character and decided to quit two weeks into the design phase. He was replaced by none other than Fantastic Four co-creator Jack Kirby. Kirby wound up giving H.E.R.B.I.E. his definitive shape; ironically, this would be his last Marvel-related work.

H.E.R.B.I.E. amounted to a glorified janitor. Rather than help the other members of the Four in their various battle, he would more or less serve as comic relief — he'd offer useless advice or help Mister Fantastic sweep up his lab. He was also the target of frequent abuse from the Thing, alluding to the rivalry the Four's massive powerhouse had with the Human Torch. However, legendary voice actor Frank Welker lent his unique tones to the little robot, giving H.E.R.B.I.E. plenty of personality.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends would have had the web-slinger joining forces with Human Torch and Iceman to battle evil. This made sense; after all, Spidey and the Torch shared a long history. However, the Universal deal meant that Torch was off limits, leading the showrunners to create a new character, Firestar. Angelica Jones was a seemingly normal college student who learned that she was a mutant with the ability to generate waves of heat. She briefly joined forces with the X-Men before she and Iceman helped Spider-Man defeat the supervillain known as the Beetle. The trio decided to keep working together, moving in with Peter Parker's Aunt May while also attending college. Firestar and Spidey also had an off-again, on-again romance — which was made all the more ironic because Angelica bore a surprising resemblance to Peter's future wife Mary Jane Watson.

How Did Firestar & H.E.R.B.I.E. Eventually Make it into Marvel Comics?

For various reasons, the Human Torch movie never came to pass, with future Fantastic Four adaptations including the hotheaded member (the most notable casting being Chris Evans). However, both Firestar and H.E.R.B.I.E. turned out to be extremely popular with fans. Soon they ended up moving from the small screen to the printed page, as H.E.R.B.I.E. first appeared in Fantastic Four #209 by Marv Wolfman and John Byrne. Firestar would appear later in Uncanny X-Men #193.

H.E.R.B.I.E.'s origin in the comics served as a rather cheeky nod to his animated version; the Four had licensed their likenesses for an appearance in an animated series, with H.E.R.B.I.E. being based on how he appeared in said series. The Human Torch was absent from these proceedings — meaning he never signed a contract and couldn't appear in the series. In comic canon, Mister Fantastic built H.E.R.B.I.E. to help him find Galactus. Various H.E.R.B.I.E. robots serve as bodyguards, technicians, and various duties around The Fantastic Four's headquarters, the Baxter Building. One H.E.R.B.I.E unit serves as a protector to the Richards children, Franklin and Valeria. The diminutive robot would appear in other animated shows, most notably Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes. There was even a brief glimpse of a H.E.R.B.I.E. unit in a deleted scene from the first Tim Story Fantastic Four film.

Firestar's origin originally saw her on the side of darkness, as she was conscripted by the Hellfire Club into serving their needs. After being manipulated by the malicious Empath, Firestar joined the superhero team known as the New Warriors. She battled numerous threats, even helping Spider-Man fight Carnage during the "Maximum Carnage" storyline. Eventually, she and her fellow New Warrior Justice joined the Avengers, even making plans to get married. However, Angelica would learn that her mutant powers had given her an advanced form of breast cancer, and she briefly retired from heroics to seek treatment. Currently, she serves as a member of the latest incarnation of the X-Men.

Though the Human Torch's history on screen is messy and convoluted, it eventually led to the creation of two fan-favorite characters in Firestar and H.E.R.B.I.E., with these characters now becoming fan favorites and even making it to the pages of actual Marvel comics. Though a new Fantastic Four film is in the works from Marvel Studios and will more than likely feature the Human Torch in a major role, the previous rights' debacle is proof that you can dig gold out of even the most precarious situations.

