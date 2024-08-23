The Big Picture Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will star in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Matt Shakman will direct the film, set in the 1960s, with Jessica Alba notably missing from this iteration.

Jessica Alba advises Vanessa Kirby to have fun and embrace the fans in her role as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

Marvel fans can’t wait for the star-studded release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In a message Marvel posted to their X account teasing the film’s release next year, they offered fans a look into the character for the next installment. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. Matt Shakman, who previously directed all episodes of the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, will direct the forthcoming film. Peter Cameron is penning the script, with help from Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Person, and Ian Springer. But as the film lines its stars up, including Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of that Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich, one person missing from this iteration is Jessica Alba.

While no other information has been released, what is known is the movie would be a period piece set in the 1960s. Coming off of a hot summer with Deadpool & Wolverine and the return of Johnny Storm, the Honey star who previously portrayed the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer talks to Collider about the role that found the F4 family piquing the interest of audiences in the early 2000s. Since then, Alba has lent her voice to the character in the video game Fantastic Four. When speaking about her renovation show Honest Renovations, Alba admitted to having a piece of advice for Kirby, who is new to the role and Marvel universe.

Jessica Alba Has Advice for Vanessa Kirby's ‘Fantastic Four’ Role

While promoting her new Roku series, Alba admits working on and promoting Fantastic Four was a whirlwind when the film first released in 2005. “I think just have fun. The fans are so amazing,” she gushed. Alba further reflected on the fandom she was exposed to during her time while working on the franchise. She says it will be just as magical for Kirby. “It was probably one of the best times of my life, going around the world and meeting all of the people that just love The Fantastic Four and love these comic books and can relate to these stories. That, to me, and to be able to meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to them, I would say that's first and foremost for anyone who gets the honor of playing one of these awesome characters. So I’d tell her to just have fun and soak in the moments.”

With the movie more than 20 years old, Alba nailed it as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four. Blending brains, brawn, and heart to make her both a fierce superhero and the glue that held the team together, Alba's take on the iconic comic book hero is unforgettable and one that fans will certainly think about for years to come. As her take made Sue Storm way more than just the Invisible Woman, Kirby is stepping in to fill those iconic shoes is another step for female superheroes leading the charge. From some serious chops and roles like The Crown, Mission: Impossible and The Son, Kirby's got some serious chops to do it. With her talent and edge, Kirby will bring a fresh vibe to Sue Storm while honoring the character Alba made so iconic.

Fantastic Four can be streamed on Disney Plus.

