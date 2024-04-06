The Big Picture Joseph Quinn, set to play Johnny Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four, shared excitement about the role at a recent convention panel.

Director Matt Shakman's vision, alongside a talented cast including Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, drew Quinn to the project.

Quinn, a rising star known for Stranger Things and Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel, will set theaters ablaze on July 25, 2025.

Joseph Quinn has spoken publicly for the first time since taking on the role of Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in Marvel's upcoming The Fantastic Four. Following fevered speculation, Quinn was finally confirmed as joining the movie in February of this year. Alongside Quinn, Pedro Pascal has been cast as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing. Fantastic Four was announced by Kevin Feige, years of rumours and behind the scenes whispers, with a tentative November 2024 release date, during 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, although that date has since been pushed back to the summer of 2025.

The film will be directed by Matt Shakman, probably best known for his work on WandaVision, while Josh Friedman has been given the responsibility of writing the script for the movie. When asked, while taking part in a panel at the Facts Comic-Con in Belgium this weekend, if he could reveal how he was preparing for the part, Quinn remarked — hopefully in jest, although given how method actors can be these days, who can say for sure? – that he'll be "setting himself on fire every day", adding:

I’m really excited! I still can’t believe it, it’s crazy. We have a great group. When I spoke to Matt, the director, he had a brilliant vision for this, and the group we have, it was an easy decision. I definitely wanted to be a part of it.

Where Do I Know Joseph Quinn From?

Quinn has been heading for superstardom over a short space of time, exploding into the public eye with his scene-stealing and fan favourite role in Stranger Things Season 4, before being cast in Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 classic, Gladiator. Quinn is also set to star alongside another actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his next film, appearing with Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One. And for Marvel fans, the upcoming apocalyptic horror prequel is directed by John Krasinski, who made an appearance as a variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, before being killed off in quite comprehensive fashion by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

The Fantastic Four is due to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. You can view Quinn's comments at the Facts Comic-Con from Belgium in the video above.