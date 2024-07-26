The Big Picture Marvel teases Fantastic Four reboot at SDCC with epic drone show, revealing Galactus and iconic logo.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and more to star in 2025 film, marking MCU's Phase Six debut.

Director Matt Shakman helms the highly anticipated project, with details of plot still under wraps.

Marvel Studios have teased the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot in a stunning lightshow at San Diego Comic Con. Marvel boss Kevin Feige asked fans at SDCC to keep their eyes on the skies at 9:45PT, which saw the drone show take shape above crowds of attendees eager to get the latest info on any and all upcoming Marvel projects. The surprise spectacle came after a screening of Deadpool & Wolverine at San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently showing in theatres worldwide, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the eponymous supers. As the drones took formation, the show revealed that the Fantastic Four and Galactus would be at Saturday night’s Marvel panel in Hall H, first appearing as god-being Galactus, and then re-assembling into the iconic Fantastic Four ‘4’ logo, complete with a healthy serving of pyrotechnics.

The upcoming project is expected to mark the fifth cinematic Fantastic Four release (excluding John Krasinski’s stint as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness), marking the start of Marvel’s first family’s most recent reboot attempt. The reboot comes after the 1994 unreleased The Fantastic Four feature, the 2005 Tim Story reboot, which happened to star Captain America himself Chris Evans as the Human Torch, and the more recent and critically underwhelming 2015 reboot Fanastic Four, which received a Tomatometer score of 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Do We Know About 'The Fantastic Four'?

Slated to release to US theatres on July 25, 2024, The Fantastic Four will stand as the 37th film in the MCU, and will be the first entry in the MCU’s Phase Six. The film will star The Last of Us lead Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (a.k.a. Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (a.k.a. Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (a.k.a. the Thing), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (a.k.a. the Human Torch), Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (a.k.a. Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne as currently undisclosed characters. Humanoid robot H.E.R.B.I.E is also expected to feature in the film, with no actors currently attached to the character. 2025’s The Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman, who previously directed Marvel fan-favourite TV show WandaVision, which starred Elizabath Olsen and Paul Bettany as the titular couple.

Although details of the reboot’s plot are currently fairly under wraps, fans can expect The Fantastic Four to release on July 25, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more SDCC updates!