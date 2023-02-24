The Fantastic Four have not had a great track record in live-action filmmaking. Though technically the first superhero team that birthed the modern age of Marvel Comics mythology (which would later incorporate superheroes like Captain America introduced in the 1940s), this quartet has struggled to get any respect or proper adaptation in the world of live-action cinema. We’ve had great Spider-Man, Batman, and Hellboy features in live-action storytelling, but Fantastic Four just hasn’t managed the same success. The constant failures in this regard may lead one to imagine that it must be simply impossible for these four to translate their brand of cosmic superheroics to live-action cinema. However, there’s totally a way for the group to work in this mode of storytelling, even after so many failed attempts at nailing these characters just right.

Live-Action Was Not the Problem for the Prior 'Fantastic Four' Movies

In contemplating whether or not the Fantastic Four can work in live-action confines, it’s important to grapple with what didn’t work in the earlier Fantastic Four movies. These four features, which include three publicly released titles and one motion picture that’s never been officially unveiled to the public, had a wide assortment of flaws, no question. The 1994 take on the characters, handily the best Fantastic Four movie, has some fun kitschy appeal owing to its incredibly low budget, not to mention an enjoyably extravagant Doctor Doom (Joseph Culp). But they’re all plagued by dire flaws that ensured that none of them could truly function as an ideal adaptation of one of the most enduring staples of Marvel Comics.

The 2005 and 2007 iterations of these characters, handled by director Tim Story, for instance, were burdened with a lack of interest in leaning into the innate weirdness of the Fantastic Four, not to mention a degrading approach to the character of Sue Storm/Mrs. Fantastic. Then there was the 2015 movie Fant4stic, which was being pulled in so many different tonal directions that it might as well have been Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic trying to grasp multiple carrier jets at once. In trying to channel both David Cronenberg and Joss Whedon, Fant4stic just failed to create a cohesive identity for itself. Also, what was with those visual interpretations of Doctor Doom (Toby Kebbell) and The Thing (Jamie Bell)?

Across the board on these movies, one recurring problem wasn’t the fact that they were live-action productions. There were lots of issues here that ensured the creative downfall of these endeavors, but being told with flesh-and-blood people wasn’t innately a fatal shortcoming. A good filmmaker and a crack team of artists could make something truly special in creating a live-action Fantastic Four movie that makes the unbelievable something that you could reach out and touch. Just because we haven’t seen it yet in four prior stabs at the characters in live-action doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Are the Fantastic Four Too Zany for Live-Action?

The Fantastic Four are zany creations whose powers can look weird when interpreted poorly in live-action. This is especially true of the stretchy abilities of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic — it’s just very hard to accomplish that specific superpower with CGI in live-action environments that doesn’t look peculiar. However, the problems in properly depicting these superpowers in early Fantastic Four movies were down to sloppy filmmaking and design aesthetics, not the medium itself. Throughout the multiple decades of superhero movies, visual wizardry has managed to make seemingly preposterous characters and worlds come to life in live-action storytelling.

The first two Hellboy movies from maestro Guillermo del Toro made way weirder creatures than anyone the Fantastic Four encounters in an average comic incredibly tangible. Meanwhile, Batman Returns used German Expressionism to realize a wonky version of Gotham City that doesn’t look like any modern metropolis, but certainly looks so real that you could walk right into it. Turning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers was finally able to solve many of the visual problems associated with making a “live-action” Hulk by using motion-capture technology to create more of an obvious connection between Bruce Banner and his green alter-ego.

Moving beyond visual elements, there are also thematic details in the Fantastic Four that could be interestingly interpreted in live-action if executed properly. Specifically, the complexities of Ben Grimm/The Thing make him one of the best creations ever in the history of superhero comics. He’s a rock monster who loves wearing a trench coat, a massive brute who can hold missiles on his back yet also wistfully thinks about his childhood on Yancy Street. His crushing emotions, as big as his physique, could be lent extra layers of tangibility and weight if handled correctly in live-action.

Plus, a live-action Fantastic Four movie would innately look so drastically different from comics drawn with ink and pencil that it could be an opportunity for smart writers to offer new additions or reinterpretations of key Fantastic Four characters or pieces of this group’s mythology. Previous Fantastic Four movies deviated from the comics just to make more “grounded” storytelling, whereas a proper live-action version of these characters would recognize how shifting to a new medium could open up the door for much more interesting deviations from the source material.

Chiefly, having to get a flesh-and-blood woman to spend months playing and then promoting her version of Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman could finally be the impetus needed to give this superhero a discernible personality of her own. After all, if some performer is going to spend so much time playing Storm, why not give her at least a basic worldview to work with? Translating the Fantastic Four to live-action should inspire further creativity, not stifle their world as seen in the Tim Story and Josh Trank iterations of these characters.

The 'Fantastic Four' Can Work in Live-Action…If You Do It Well

The Fantastic Four would almost certainly work just fine as a fully-animated movie, especially if Disney or some other conglomerate was willing to spend the coin to realize the team in a hand-drawn animated project. But if a live-action movie is on the table, then it isn’t inherently a bad idea despite the previous struggles of making these characters work with fleshy human actors. The problems with the Fantastic Four at the movies have gone well beyond the medium those stories were told in, while the world of live-action storytelling could offer unique opportunities for interpreting some of the most compelling and fun characters in the Marvel canon.

One tip for director Matt Shakman and anyone else in a key creative capacity on the upcoming live-action 2025 Fantastic Four movie: there is a model for how to strike the right tone for these characters in a cinematic form. The Incredibles is an amazing motion picture and rightfully talked about as often being a “proper” Fantastic Four movie, but that’s not the example I’m reaching for. For specifically live-action guiding stars, Shakman and company need to turn to the scene in Hellboy II: The Golden Army where Hellboy (Ron Perlman) and Abe Sapien (Doug Jones) get drunk and sing Barry Manilow together. Simultaneously humorous and touching, these two otherworldly beings, brought to life through elaborate and convincing makeup, touch on something discernibly human. Melancholy heartache, that feeling of being in love, yet not knowing how to handle these emotions or what to say to the person you’re so captivated by.

This right here should be what a live-action Fantastic Four movie aspires to. Characters who look as stylized and colorful as they would in a comic book, inhabiting tangible environments and exploring environments that are even more tactile. Capturing even a fraction of the power of this The Golden Army sequence and a live-action Fantastic Four movie would easily prove these superheroes belong in this medium of storytelling.