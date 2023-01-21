Over the years, nearly every character in the Marvel Universe has received their own film and/or television adaptation - or adaptations plural, depending on the popularity of the character. Whether it's early entries into the genre like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man or the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, nearly every hero from the House of Ideas has gotten their dues. But there's one team that no one has ever been able to crack: the Fantastic Four. The science-themed heroes may save the world on a daily basis, but their cinematic history is another story.

While some film buffs may think of the Roger Corman-produced film that never saw the light of day until a bootleg release or the outright disaster that was Fan4stic when the words "Fantastic Four film" come to mind, the rest of the world will remember the 2005 Fantastic Four film and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. While no one would call these films "masterpieces," they're fairly solid and entertaining. And they got one thing absolutely right: the casting of Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm, aka the blue-eyed ever-loving Thing.

How Did Ben Grimm Become the Thing?

Much like the Marvel comics that inspired it, 2005's Fantastic Four begins when Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) travels to space to study the effects of cosmic rays. Along for the ride are Grimm, his ex Sue Storm (Jessica Alba), Sue's brother Johnny (Chris Evans), and Richards' rival Victor von Doom (Julian McMahon). Things go horribly wrong when the rays strike the space station the quintet is on, granting them incredible powers. In Grimm's case, he transforms into a rocky orange behemoth with super strength.

But while Reed, Sue, and Johnny can control their powers, Ben is trapped in his rocky form. This leads to tragedy after tragedy for him, as he's met with fear and scorn from the rest of the world. When Grimm attempts to seek out his fiancée Debbie (Laurie Holden), she flees in terror at the sight of him. When he saves a fire truck from careening off the Brooklyn Bridge, the police pull their weapons on him. And in perhaps one of the most heartwrenching scenes of the film, Grimm confesses to Sue that he wished he had her powers. "You have no idea what I'd give to be invisible," he says, pain leaking through every gravelly word.

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Michael Chiklis Captures the Tragedy of the Thing

Grimm's plight taps right into the core of why Marvel's heroes have endured for over 80 years. Beneath the masks and the powers, there's a tragic element to their lives. The X-Men are the next step in human evolution, yet they're feared and hated by the people they're sworn to protect. Spider-Man attempts to protect others because the one time he acted selfishly, his Uncle Ben was killed. Even heroes like Captain America and Iron Man have their struggles; the former is a literal man out of time and the latter's bouts with alcoholism have fueled many a comic story. But perhaps no Marvel hero is more tragic than Grimm; unlike the Hulk, there's no switching back to his human form. He's stuck like this. Chiklis picked up on this tragedy, letting it impact every part of his performance. He also looks like he stepped right out of the comics, thanks to some impressive practical effects that perfectly replicate Grimm's rocky skin.

RELATED: 'Fantastic Four': John Krasinski on Whether He'd Play Reed Richards Again

Ben Grimm Starts to Embrace His New Powers

Grimm eventually does start to embrace his new life, thanks to artist Alicia Masters (Kerry Washington). She's one of the few people who doesn't flee in terror at the sight of him and forms both a romantic and spiritual connection with Grimm. Even though Alicia is blind, she couldn't care less about what Ben looks like - she cares more about his character. It isn't a new trope; Guillermo del Toro played it to perfection in his Hellboy films. But the film never makes Grimm and Alicia's relationship feel tacked on or superficial.

Grimm also chooses to embrace his power in the film's climax, when Doom begins to attack the Fantastic Four one by one. Having been stripped of his powers by an experimental machine, he willingly re-enters said machine and turns back into the Thing. Even though it means he'll never be human again, he's willing to use his powers to protect his friends. It also leads to the best moment of the film: Chiklis shouting the Thing's infamous catchphrase "It's Clobberin' Time!" and sending Doom flying with a single punch.

Image Via 20th Century Fox

The Thing Is the (Literal) Rock of the Team

Another great part of Story's Fantastic Four films is the interactions that Chiklis has with the rest of the cast. When he's with Gruffudd, Ben often gives Reed blunt but helpful advice. And with Alba, there's a deep bond of friendship between Ben and Sue. But the standout is the prickly rapport between Evans and Chiklis. Johnny never misses a chance to get a shot in at Ben, and Ben often responds by threatening him with physical violence. Yet when the chips are down, the two protect each other. Even though Chiklis didn't have as much of a prominent role in Rise of the Silver Surfer, he still serves as the emotional and literal bedrock of the team in the same way that Grimm does in the comics.

The MCU is set to deliver its own take on the Four in the future, though some of its alums were originally considered for the 2005 Fantastic Four film. Peyton Reed developed his own take for the film, but ended up departing over disagreements with Fox; he would later helm the Ant-Man films including the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Robert Downey Jr., who would go on to lead the MCU as Iron Man, was approached to play Doom. And of course, Evans would go on to play Captain America for the better part of a decade. Even the director of the 2005 film, Matt Shakman, who is officially directing the upcoming reboot, has already cut his teeth on an MCU project with the first Marvel Studios television show WandaVision. And if he's looking for inspiration, he should definitely check out Chiklis' performance.

Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer are currently available to stream on Disney+.