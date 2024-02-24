The Big Picture The Fantastic Four film has a star-studded cast lineup for a highly anticipated release in 2025.

Previous incarnations struggled with Doctor Doom, showing the need for new villains in the upcoming film.

Setting the movie in the past opens doors for other Marvel villains that fit the era better than Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four are finally making their way to the big screen. The Valentine’s Day cast announcement ended years of speculation that started way back when the film was announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be suiting up as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively. But the road to The Fantastic Four has been rocky at best. The film was originally set to be directed by Jon Watts but, after his departure in 2022, he was replaced by Wandavision’s Matt Shakman. The script has faced retooling once and again, with numerous writers attached to it. Finally, while never confirmed as an official player, it was expected Jonathan Majors’s Kang The Conqueror would be involved in some capacity.

Following Majors' firing, speculation has run amok once again as to who will replace him as The Multiverse Saga’s big bad, with the Fantastic Four’s main villain – Doctor Doom – seemingly shaping up to fill the spot. But if there’s anything Marvel should avoid, it is having him as the film’s main antagonist. The heroes’ first adventure in the MCU needs to feel personal, and Doctor Doom would diminish the spotlight on the team, given the expectations placed on him as a character. Also, taking into consideration the promotional art, the film is very likely to be set in the past. Therefore, it has the chance to use other villains that better fit the era. Besides, Doctor Doom suits the current political landscape of the MCU, and wasting him on a time-travelling adventure would squander the possibilities of him facing off other powerful rulers and nations. Having Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four would be a waste of an introduction for both the team and the super villain.

Fantastic Four (2025) One of Marvel's most iconic families makes it back to the big screen, the Fantastic Four. Release Date July 25, 2025 Director Matt Shakman Cast Vanessa Kirby , Pedro Pascal , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman , Jeff Kaplan , Stan Lee , Ian Springer

The Fantastic Four Franchise Has Already Dealt with Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom has already been done two times in the last 20 years. In 2005’s Fantastic Four, Julian McMahon portrayed a billionaire entrepreneur version of the villain that seemed more like Norman Osborn than Victor Von Doom. The standard execution of a bad guy with no ulterior motivation but that of amassing power, drained the character of personality. Other than trying to kill Sue (Jessica Alba) twice – succeeding once for that matter – there wasn’t much substance to make him a memorable villain.

Flashing forward to 2015’s Fantastic Four (or FANT4STIC), Toby Kebell’s tragic Victor Von Doom had some potential through the layers that director Josh Trank tried to imbue him with. But studio meddling led to a skewered version of the film and the character as well. Kebell himself has stated his interpretation of the full-fledged Doctor Doom can be seen in three scenes, with the others being played by a suited double. These two portrayals make it clear The Fantastic Four needs to distance itself from Doctor Doom – at least for now. Rehashing what the last two live-action iterations of the team have already done would make the new film feel reductive.

‘The Fantastic Four’s Period Setting Allows Other Marvel Villains to Come into Play

If the previous Fantastic Four films have made something clear, it's that involving an Earth-threatening menace doesn’t guarantee success. With the promotional art of The Fantastic Four teasing the film might be set in the 60s, it has the chance to explore other lesser-scale villains that are more era-appropriate. For instance, there’s Mole Man. While his characteristics and appearance might not make him feel menacing, his rage and scheming tactics prove him a fearsome entity. Adding the Moloids, his army of mole-human hybrids, to the mix would make for a fitting antagonist. Molecule Man would also be an ideal choice for an enemy. Given his powers are tied to the Beyonder – a key player in the Secret Wars comic books, whose adaptation is set to culminate The Multiverse Saga – he could help introduce any of them as a Kang replacement. Considering the team should eventually end up in the present-day MCU, he would make for a great transition from a silly-looking 60s villain to a modern menace.

Everything is connected in the wider MCU. If the aim shifts to having a known villain, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor has been around since the 16th century. Finding a way to tie his story with the Fantastic Four’s would be a great way to keep the universe’s intricate connections, while also serving as an homage to their complicated relationship in the comic books.

Doctor Doom Fits into Present-Day MCU Politics

Image via Marvel Studios



While Doctor Doom is timeless, he fits more into the MCU’s present-day environment. He has the potential of being introduced organically into the universe, if pitted against Earth’s most powerful nations: Wakanda and Atlantis. Wakanda’s strength lies in Vibranium technology, with Atlantis ruling the oceans and sea creatures. Having Doctor Doom’s Latveria rise as an opposing country that masters technology and sorcery would bring forth political tensions between them and more. Facing Doctor Doom with a ruthless President Ritson (Dermott Mulroney) or the mastermind Power Broker (Emily VanCamp) – powerful figures of the U.S. and Madripoor, respectively – would expand the possibilities of a real and raw global conflict.

The Fantastic Four’s cast announcement was long overdue, and it also served as a light at the end of the tunnel for Marvel’s first family. With the film set for a mid-2025 release, decisions need to be made soon. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is known for bold creative choices that lean away from the comic books, like having the Green Goblin be absent from Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy. A similar route should be taken with The Fantastic Four MCU film series’ kick-starter. While details have been scarce on whom the foursome will face against, one thing is sure: it shouldn’t be Doctor Doom.

