It will be a while before fans see Marvel's highly-anticipated iteration of the Fantastic Four, especially after it was delayed all the way to Valentine's Day 2025, but director Matt Shakman was able to give some insight as to when filming starts. Speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for his new Prime Video series The Consultant, the WandaVision helmer revealed that filming on the project kicks off “early next year” and that it'll be his priority going forward.

Shakman has been busy in the lead-up to the return to the MCU's first family. After earning acclaim, and two Emmy nominations, for following Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in her seemingly-idyllic sitcom world, the director took the reins of Fantastic Four from Jon Watts, though his attention has also been on Apple TV+ and Legendary's untitled Godzilla and the Titans series which he was tapped to helm. There, he faces the daunting task of translating the MonsterVerse into a small-screen, ten-episode show following the events of 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. He's nearing completion there, however, which would leave the runway clear for nothing but Fantastic Four.

Asked if he plans on directing anything else, Shakman reaffirmed his stance, saying, "I don't think so. You know, I'm still finishing up the Godzilla project you were mentioning. We’re in post on that, and have a few more months on that. Fantastic Four is pretty much my life until Valentine’s Day of 2025."

Shakman Puts All of Those Fantastic Four Casting Rumors to Bed

With Fantastic Four so far out, Shakman was also able to quash any casting rumors that have been floating around about the film. There's been no end to speculation, particularly surrounding the role of Mr. Fantastic which John Krasinski most recently occupied in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Krasinski has said that the role was merely a chance to play in the Marvel sandbox for a day and nothing more, leaving the door potentially wide open for a new star. Shakman, for his part, had nothing for fans yet this early in the production. "All the casting stuff you see is just rumors," he added. "We are early in our process there. We have nothing to announce right now, and certainly, when we do we'll let you know."

There's nothing yet on the plot of Fantastic Four either, though things will likely start to fall in place as Phase 6 and the release of the film draw closer. The focus for the MCU right now is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which comes out in just over a week on February 17. It should be a crucial step building toward the release of Shakman's film considering the connections to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the main villain Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will oppose in the upcoming film. The clash between the two very different super-beings will be arguably Ant-Man's toughest yet as teased by Rudd and Majors. Lang's easygoing, comedic nature and lack of support from the other Avengers will make for an uphill battle against the hyper-intelligent, no-nonsense Kang.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Shakman's Fantastic Four and keep an eye out for our full interview with him.