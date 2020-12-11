Marvel’s First Family is finally coming to the MCU. The Fantastic Four is getting a reboot courtesy of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts.

The film was announced during Disney’s marathon investor call earlier today, delivered by Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige during a presentation that contained a number of other exciting announcements regarding the future of the MCU. Obviously, there’s no release window or casting news yet to report, as the project is still in the very early stages, but it’s nice to know that one of Marvel’s most iconic superhero teams is finally on the way. (Now all we need are the X-Men.)

The Fantastic Four first made it to the big screen in 2005, in Tim Story’s film covering the team’s origins and their relationship with iconic supervillain Doctor Doom. That film was noteworthy mainly for starring future MCU star Chris Evans as Johnny Storm a.k.a The Human Torch, and The Shield star Michael Chiklis in tons of rock makeup as the everloving blue-eyed Thing. Fantastic Four got one absurdly terrible sequel before it was infamously rebooted in 2015 by mercurial director Josh Trank. That film was a notorious disaster, so the Fantastic Four has somewhat of a blemished cinematic history. But Watts has so far turned in two exceptional Spider-Man films, so he seems like a smart choice to try and redeem the First Family with some well-written action, humor, and pathos. Of course, the other benefit to bringing the Fantastic Four into the MCU fold is Doctor Doom. Doom is the prototypical comic book villain, and one of the chief figures in the entirety of the Marvel Universe. He has the potential to be a massive figure in the MCU, similar to Loki and Thanos, and if Marvel is smart (and they usually are), they’ll cast an exciting actor in the role and keep him around for years to come. For more new Marvel news, click here to watch some footage of the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and read some exciting casting news about the She-Hulk show (including the surprising return of an original MCU actor).

