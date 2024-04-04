The Big Picture The iconic Fantastic Four is returning to the big screen in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe installment on July 25, 2025.

The Human Torch, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, brings comic relief to the group with his fiery abilities and hotheaded personality.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film will star Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, with Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

Are you ready superhero fans? It might have taken a fair few years, but some of the most iconic and memorable characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are returning once more to the big screen. The heroic foursome of Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Thing and The Human Torch, altogether known as The Fantastic Four will be returning to the spotlight soon. Over the past two decades, there have been a number of film adaptations centered around the heroic team, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to revisit the franchise with a new installment set to release on July 25, 2025. In anticipation of that, and to celebrate Fantastic Four Day, Marvel have released a sizzling new poster featuring The Human Torch.

Fitted with the ability to cover himself in flames, Johnny Storm - who is portrayed by Joseph Quinn in this latest adaptation - is the comic relief source for the group as well as its youngest member. Often described as the cocky younger brother to Sue Storm, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby, the Human Torch has a high opinion of himself and dovetailing with his hotheaded attitude, often results in combustive reactions that end with him screaming, "Flame On." Johnny can control the fire that covers his body while using them to propel flight as seen in the newly released poster.

The character of The Human Torch has be portrayed in previous installments by elite actors, albeit with the franchise never really taking off. While it can be argued that Michael B. Jordan failed to capture Johnny’s unique personality in the dismal outing that was Fant4stic, there seems to be a consensus that Chris Evans' performance in the duo of films from director Tim Story is the closest we have come to meeting the really Johnny Storm.

What is 'The Fantastic Four' About?

Image via Marvel

Plot details for The Fantastic Four have, as one would expect, been closely guarded secrets. Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, the film will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing alongside the aforementioned duo of Kirby and Quinn. In a recent casting announcement, Julia Garner was revealed to be joining the cast as a version of the Silver Surfer, marking a first onscreen return for the character since its appearance in the 2007 film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The screenplay for the film is penned by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Eric Pearson and Josh Friedman, and while we are not certain of what the story will entail, previously released Marvel featured concept art seemed to draw inspiration from the 1960s, hinting that this latest adaptation is set sometime in the past.

Fantastic Four premieres July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.