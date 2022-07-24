With the finale of Ms. Marvel finally dropping the M-word, it was only a matter of time before Marvel's other big superhero franchise finally crossed over into the MCU. That day has finally come, with Marvel announcing that their MCU reboot of The Fantastic Four will be hitting theaters on November 8. 2024

This of course will not be the first time any of the Fantastic Four have appeared in an MCU film. John Krasinski famously appeared as "smartest man alive" Reed Richards earlier this year in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Granted, his character only appeared for a few short scenes before being killed by Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), in a rather epic death sequence.

This is not the first time Marvel has done a film adaptation of the Fantastic Four. In 2005, an adaptation starring Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Chris Evans as Johnny Storm and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm was released, followed by a sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer two years later. A first attempt at rebooting the franchise came in 2015, which starred Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell. Unfortunately the film was so poorly received the planned sequel was scrapped.

In speaking recently about his pre-Captain America Marvel experience, Evans said that if given the chance, he would love to reprise his role as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, saying:

“Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

Fantastic Four will arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024.