Fantastic Four, which was previously expected to kick off the MUC's phase 4 has been delayed till February 14, 2025, according to Variety. The news of the film's delay comes along several notable MCU projects including Blade, Deadpool 3, Avengers: Secret Wars. This news comes shortly after it was reported that the MCU's Blade has been put on hold. Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated upcoming superhero films with many excited for the family's entrance into the MCU. Fans already got their taste of John Kransinksi's Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it is not confirmed that the actor will return for the Fantastic Four film, his appearance was enough to get people excited about the film.

More on this story as it develops

Image Via Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

RELATED: 'Deadpool 3' Release Date Pushed to November 2024