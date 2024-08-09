The Big Picture Marvel music panelists share iconic inspirations including Star Wars and The Muppets for their projects and beyond.

Panelists reflect on career highlights working on Iron Man, Black Panther, and WandaVision.

Fans get a sneak peek of upcoming Marvel music projects like The Fantastic Four: First Steps with dramatic and futuristic scores.

Music is one of the most important parts of filmmaking. A score has the power to evoke emotions that’ll have you in stitches or tears, and there’s nothing more satisfying that a killer needle-drop. Even non-Marvel fans know that iconic opening song before each movie plays — the one that makes you sit up just a little straighter and your heart beat just a little faster.

D23 included a panel celebrating the music behind everyone’s favorite Marvel projects. Moderator Michael Giacchino (Werewolf By Night, Fantastic Four: First Steps) asked Christophe Beck (Ant-Man, Frozen), Laura Karpman (Ms. Marvel, The Marvels), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez (Moana, WandaVision), Dave Jordan (Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy), and Justine von Winterfeldt (Hawkeye, What If…?) their favorite music from their own projects and beyond and giving us a sneak peek of where we can see their work next — some very, very soon.

The Group Shares Their Music Inspirations, From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘The Muppets’

Giacchino asked the group to share the projects that inspired them to get into music. von Winterfeldt credits Moulin Rouge and Now and Then, while Jordan cited John Hughes and Harold and Maude. Beck reminisced about seeing Star Wars and wearing out the LP of the score and, on a more obscure note, shouted out a Canadian movie called Strange Brew. He also noted Basic Instinct is admirable for its sense of economy — of being able to do a lot with a little.

Karpman highlighted another “Star” series with Star Trek, along with Wonder Woman, as both had the kind of diversity and trailblazing attitude she needed to see back in the day. Bobby Lopez picks another famous franchise with Ghostbusters and Topsy Turvy, while Kristen chose The Muppets and Bugsy Malone.

The Panel Reminisces About Career Highlights, From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Wandavision’

As far as their own careers go, Iron Man and Black Panther are highlights for Jordan for different reasons. Iron Man was, of course, the start of the MCU as we know it, while Black Panther was a bonafide global phenomenon. Karpman remembered working on Ms. Marvel — particularly the real history woven in with the Partition — and shouts out collaborating with South Asian musicians.

Beck shared a hilarious anecdote about working on the music for Ant-Man, as he went a little too far on the “weird” scale at first. The first theme was electronic-sounding — but it also sounded like you had broken speakers when you were listening to it. Eventually, they got it just right, and it remains one of the things he’s most proud of. He’s since tweaked his strategy from looking at music as a puzzle to simply letting himself feel it and having his emotions guide him.

Kristen Lopez likens the process to being like an architect, as you have to anticipate motifs and themes and build pillars around them. That was especially true with WandaVision. Kristen’s favorite song she’s worked on is the ‘80s theme song from the show, which Bobby chooses fan the favorite instant classic “Agatha All Along.”

Speaking of Agatha All Along, it only seemed right that the Lopezes would be involved with the show considering its namesake. Luckily, our dreams (and theirs!) are coming true, as they, along with Beck, will be on the music team for the wickedly fun show. The two revealed they asked Jac Schaeffer write a song for the show when it was announced. Karpman is also “really, really, really” excited and proud to announce that she will be part of Captain America: Brave New World.

Fans were treated to a true treat, getting to listen to over three minutes of Giacchino’s Fantastic Fourscore — the theme in its entirely. Listen above. It’s brings the drama and futuristic feel alike, with the music sure to be out of this world.