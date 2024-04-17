The Big Picture Joseph Quinn steps into big shoes as Human Torch in Fantastic Four, joining Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby in Marvel's first family.

Quinn feels pressure to make the role his own, and plans to focus on character arcs in the upcoming Marvel feature.

Fantastic Four aims to deliver a different Marvel experience in 2025, focusing on characters and emotional connections.

Right out of Stranger Things’ Hellfire Club, Joseph Quinn has landed into Marvel’s first family. The actor has been cast in the coveted role of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Fantastic Four has two previous iterations, starting in 2005 and most recently in 2015, Human Torch was played by Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan, who went on to become MCU vets with fan-favorite performances as Captain America and Killmonger, respectively, and Quinn knows he has huge shoes to fill.

While most details about the film are kept tightly under wraps, Quinn recently discussed some aspects with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed he enjoyed “Chris Evans's performance as Johnny in the previous films, and it felt like this would be a really exciting opportunity; I was absolutely signed up." Although he did not draw any inspiration from the actor for his audition. "No. I mean, you're going to make it your own." Still, he adds, "It's big boots [to fill]."

Further speaking of his casting, Quinn revealed that he knew Fantastic Four had been in the works for a while, "I had a talk with [director] Matt [Shakman], and it was very clear with the kind of people who they were attaching to it what they were trying to do with it. There are aspects of it that are very much a singular thing and its own thing."

‘Fantastic Four’ Team Wants to Get The Story Right

Quinn also hinted that the upcoming Marvel feature will focus more on its characters and their arcs, "I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right." Addressing the superhero fatigue, he added, that there are aspects of the film which are “very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me.” He further praised the director and the cast, “I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I've read it and the script is brilliant. It's really brilliant. I'm delighted to have this opportunity."

The actor further divulged that the idea behind the film is simple, "Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theaters to watch films.” Promising that “We're not just in a penny; we're in for a pound with this one. We're going to go for it."

Fantastic Four will debut on July 25, 2025.