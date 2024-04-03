The Big Picture Julia Garner joins the A-list cast of the new Fantastic Four film as Silver Surfer Shalla-Bal.

Marvel Studios has already revealed its quartet for its upcoming adaptation of The Fantastic Four, and now another A-list star has joined the cast. Julia Garner has been cast in the film as the Silver Surfer, according to Deadline. Garner will reportedly portray Shalla-Bal, a version of the character from the comics, and will star in the film alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch.

Plot details of The Fantastic Four remain, unsurprisingly, very slim. However, rumors abound that the film will be set sometime in the past, given that the original casting announcement from Marvel featured concept art that appeared to be straight out of the 1960s. This is also not the first time that the Silver Surfer will be seen onscreen - the character appeared in 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007. In that film, a male version of the Silver Surfer first battled the Fantastic Four before teaming up to stop the supervillain Galactus. It's unclear what direction Garner's version of the character will go, but production on the film is reportedly set to start soon.

Few other details about the film have been confirmed, but The Fantastic Four will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Eric Pearson and Josh Friedman. Marvel boss Kevin Feige is reportedly set to produce alongside Nick Pepin and Grant Curtis.

Garner Has Become a Hollywood Mainstay

For Garner, her entry into the MCU is the cherry on top of an already stellar career. Garner first shot to stardom as the irritable criminal Ruth Langmore in Netflix's widely praised drama series Ozark. Garner portrayed Ruth in all four seasons of the show, often butting heads with Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde as the latter tries to make a living peddling drugs for the cartel. For her role in Ozark, Garner recieved critical acclaim, winning a trio of Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, as well as a Golden Globe.

Garner would receive further acclaim for her starring role in Netflix's miniseries Inventing Anna, where she portrayed the infamous con artist Anna Sorokin. The performance led to Garner earning another Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nomination each. She was recently seen in the thriller The Royal Hotel alongside Jessica Henwick and Hugo Weaving. Next, Garner will sink her teeth into a fearsome role, as she recently joined the cast of Universal and Blumhouse's Wolf Man alongside Christopher Abbott in the title role. Garner's character remains under wraps, but Wolf Man is slated for a Jan. 17, 2025, theatrical release.

Fantastic Four premieres July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.