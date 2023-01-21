The Big Picture The Fantastic Four movies may not be masterpieces, but they are solid and entertaining superhero movies.

Michael Chiklis captured the tragedy of the Thing character, letting it impact every part of his performance.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach should take inspiration from Chiklis for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, which should serve as the literal rock of the team.

Over the years, dozens of Marvel characters have received their own adaptation for the big or small screen. Whether it's early entries into the genre like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man or the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, even the most obscure characters are getting some extra attention. But there's one team that no one has ever been able to crack: the Fantastic Four. The science-themed heroes may save the world on a daily basis, but their cinematic history is another story. The MCU's upcoming reboot starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn has fans excited about what will hopefully be a worthy adaptation of the iconic Marvel heroes. 2005's Fantastic Four, however, wasn't entirely bad. In fact, the MCU needs to look at Michael Chiklis' portrayal of The Thing for inspiration.

How Did Ben Grimm Become the Thing?

Much like the Marvel comics that inspired it, 2005's Fantastic Four begins when Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) travels to space to study the effects of cosmic rays. Along for the ride are Grimm, his ex Sue Storm (Jessica Alba), Sue's brother Johnny (Chris Evans), and Richards' rival Victor von Doom (Julian McMahon). Things go horribly wrong when the rays strike the space station the quintet is on, granting them incredible powers. In Grimm's case, he transforms into a rocky orange behemoth with super strength.

But while Reed, Sue, and Johnny can control their powers, Ben is trapped in his rocky form. This leads to tragedy after tragedy for him, as he's met with fear and scorn from the rest of the world. When Grimm attempts to seek out his fiancée Debbie (Laurie Holden), she flees in terror at the sight of him. When he saves a fire truck from careening off the Brooklyn Bridge, the police pull their weapons on him. And in perhaps one of the most heartwrenching scenes of the film, Grimm confesses to Sue that he wished he had her powers. "You have no idea what I'd give to be invisible," he says, pain leaking through every gravelly word.

Michael Chiklis Captures the Tragedy of the Thing

Grimm's plight taps right into the core of why Marvel's heroes have endured for over 80 years. Beneath the masks and the powers, there's a tragic element to their lives. The X-Men are the next step in human evolution, yet they're feared and hated by the people they're sworn to protect. Spider-Man attempts to protect others because the one time he acted selfishly, his Uncle Ben was killed. Even heroes like Captain America and Iron Man have their struggles; the former is a literal man out of time and the latter's bouts with alcoholism have fueled many a comic story. But perhaps no Marvel hero is more tragic than Grimm. Unlike the Hulk, there's no switching back to his human form. He's stuck like this. Chiklis picked up on this tragedy, letting it impact every part of his performance. He also looks like he stepped right out of the comics, thanks to some impressive practical effects that perfectly replicate Grimm's rocky skin.

Ben Grimm Starts To Embrace His New Powers

Grimm eventually does start to embrace his new life, thanks to artist Alicia Masters (Kerry Washington). She's one of the few people who doesn't flee in terror at the sight of him and forms both a romantic and spiritual connection with Grimm. Even though Alicia is blind, she couldn't care less about what Ben looks like, but rather, she cares more about his character. It isn't a new trope (Guillermo del Toro played it to perfection in his Hellboy franchise), but the film never makes Grimm and Alicia's relationship feel tacked on or superficial.

Grimm also chooses to embrace his power in the film's climax, when Doom begins to attack the Fantastic Four one by one. Having been stripped of his powers by an experimental machine, he willingly re-enters said machine and turns back into the Thing. Even though it means he'll never be human again, he's willing to use his powers to protect his friends. It also leads to the best moment of the film: Chiklis shouting the Thing's infamous catchphrase "It's clobberin' time!" and sending Doom flying with a single punch.

The Thing Is the (Literal) Rock of The Fantastic Four

Close

Another great part of the early 2000s' Fantastic Four films is the interactions that Chiklis has with the rest of the cast. When he's with Gruffudd, Ben often gives Reed blunt but helpful advice, and with Alba, there's a deep bond of friendship between Ben and Sue. But the standout is the prickly rapport between Evans and Chiklis. Johnny never misses a chance to get a shot in at Ben, and Ben often responds by threatening him with physical violence. Yet when the chips are down, the two protect each other.

Even though Chiklis didn't have as much of a prominent role in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, he still serves as the emotional and literal bedrock of the team in the same way that Grimm does in the comics, which typically takes the form of some much-needed advice to Reed. While there will obviously be some key differences between the 2005 movie and the MCU version, Moss-Bachrach should definitely take some inspiration from Chiklis' performance. In particular, Moss-Bachrach should have a different dynamic with the rest of his castmates while also serving as the bedrock of the team (in more ways than one). Thankfully, his role as Cousin Richie in The Bear proves that he has the chops to pull it off.

