The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has made an impressive impact on the internet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the video was seen 202 million times across all platforms. Audiences are ready to see one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer. The trailer featured the introduction of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The video gave fans a tease of how the heroes will use their powers without revealing too much about the premise of the film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce a new version of the iconic team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike all the other movies that have been released under the banner of the franchise, the upcoming blockbuster directed by Matt Shakman will take place in a different timeline. This would explain why The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks from a different time period compared to titles such as Deadpool & Wolverine and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It remains to be seen how the events from this movie will be connected to the heroes of the main MCU timeline.

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will also feature Ralph Ineson as the voice of Galactus. The planet-eating villain was previously featured in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but his appearance looked nothing like his comic book counterpart. Julia Garner will be featured in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Shalla-Bal. Before starring as the new iteration of the Silver Surfer, Garner impressed the entertainment industry with her performance as Ruth Langmore in Ozark. Viewers are about to find out if the Fantastic Four will be able to handle these new characters, or if this alternate universe is doomed.

