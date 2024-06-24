The Big Picture Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four film alongside a star-studded cast.

The movie is set to be released on July 25, 2025, marking the first full team appearance in the MCU.

Quinn teased his excitement for the project, praising the script and director Matt Shakman in a recent interview.

British actor Joseph Quinn has given a new update on upcoming superhero feature film, The Fantastic Four. Quinn will be playing Johnny Storm, known as the Human Torch when operating under his superhero pseudonym. The actor will be working alongside a stellar cast of A-listers, including Pedro Pascal (known for Narcos and The Last of Us) as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, AKA the Invisible Woman, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, AKA The Thing. The highly-anticipated reboot will be the first time that the full team appear in the MCU, after seeing John Krasinski’s alternate Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. The Fantastic Four is expected to be released in theaters worldwide on July 25, 2025.

The update comes just days before Quinn’s appearance in upcoming sci-fi horror A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel and third installation of the A Quiet Place trilogy. Quinn will be starring alongside stars such as Lupita Nyongo, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou, with Michael Sarnoski directing. A Quiet Place: Day One, has so far received rave reviews from fans, with some first reactions finding it to be their favorite in the franchise. The story comes from both Sarnoski and original writer-director John Krasinski, marking a fun coincidence for eagle-eyed fans of The Fantastic Four. Quinn is also slated to appear in the upcoming Gladiator reboot, Gladiator II, alongside fellow Fantastic Four team member Pedro Pascal, and Paul Mescal.

What Did Joseph Quinn Say About ‘The Fantastic Four’?

Image via Marvel Studios

Speaking with ComicBook, Joseph Quinn has teased what fans are in for with Marvel’s latest Fantastic Four venture. Discussing the project, Quinn explained his excitement for the film, saying, ‘It's been a wonderful experience so far. We've got a wonderful gang on it with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, to name but a few. I'm very excited.’ Quinn went on to describe how he is feeling, saying, ‘I'm nervous, obviously. I'm really looking forward to getting into it. The script is amazing.’ Describing director Matt Shakman of the MCU’s Wandavision as ‘fantastic’, Quinn said, ‘The intention behind it is... We're going for it.’

With Quinn’s latest update in mind, fans of the MCU and Marvel’s first family have a lot to look forward to as we edge closer to the film’s July 25, 2025, release date. If just over a year is too long to wait for Quinn’s next appearance on the big screen, the actor can be seen in A Quiet Place: Day One, which lands in US theaters on June 27.