Well, this is just fantastic news, isn’t it? The official trailer for Fantastic Friends’ second season has arrived today, with Deadline revealing that even more magical moments are on the way for twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps and their closest pals. After a successful premiere season that saw the Harry Potter stars spend every episode with the familiar face of a different friend, the teaser points to more adventures and bonding in the title’s sophomore season.

Breaking the tough news that they’re neither real red-heads nor wizards, the trailer sees the Phelps twins on a glorious adventure, flying upside down in tiny planes, snorkeling in deep waters, and conducting trains. This season’s special guests were also given a spotlight with a list showing off the names of Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Genesis Rodriguez (The Umbrella Academy), Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), and the duo’s Harry Potter co-stars Matthew Lewis, Stanislav Yanevski, Mark Williams, Natalia Tena, and Alfred Enoch. Each of the visitors gets some face time in the trailer alongside the twins, showing that their bond from working on the Harry Potter films still holds strong today.

Last season saw just as many recognizable faces joining the Phelps twins on their worldly adventures with their ex-cast members Bonnie Wright, Luke Youngblood, and Evanna Lynch coming along for the adventure alongside Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), and Sophie Skelton (Outlander). Of his experience working alongside his brother and closest friends, Oliver Phelps said, “Seeing the world with your brother and some friends is the perfect combination,” adding that their end goal was to have the audience “feel like they are on the journey with us.” And, judging by the trailer for Season 2, they’ve done exactly that by giving viewers the feeling of traveling right alongside them no matter how harrowing the adventure.

How and When Can I Watch Fantastic Friends Season 2?

As of right now, specifics like streaming and a release date haven’t been released, but the first season landed on networks including The CW, Crave in Canada, TVNZ in New Zealand, and Max in EMEA. Fantastic Friends is backed by Daniel Sharp (Billy & Dom Eat The World, Vikings: The Rise and Fall) who directs and produces alongside UK producers, Dash Pictures.

See how many familiar faces you can spot in the trailer for Season 2 of Fantastic Friends below and stay tuned to Collider for more information on how and when you can catch the show’s next installment.