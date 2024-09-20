With anime becoming more popular than ever, the medium has spread into various genres and demographics, with the most popular being battle shōnen. Despite many of these genres gaining more popularity, fantasy is one of the more unique anime genres. This is because fantasy, by its definition, means anything taking place in a fictional world or including fantastical elements, such as One Piece or Demon Slayer.

However, this makes it difficult for anime lovers to get their fix of high-fantasy content; luckily, this list will look into ten of the greatest high-fantasy anime. This list will only include anime taking place in a fictional world with medieval inspirations and fantastical elements such as magic or mythical creatures. With wonderous characters, enchanting settings, and mystical plots, these are the greatest fantasy anime.

10 'Black Clover' (2017)

Original Creator: Yuki Tabata

Shōnen Jump is known as the king of manga/anime, with almost every series they produce going on to become the next big thing. Black Clover is one such example, and it is in the conversation of the new-gen big three. The story follows Asta, a magicless boy in a world brimming with mystical wonders. However, after receiving the power to wield anti-magic swords, he proves to be more valuable than initially thought, helping defend the kingdom and his guild.

Despite many fans disliking Asta from Black Clover, that shouldn't distract them from what else the show offers. It may be a simple story, but it proves to be extremely entertaining, taking fans on a wild journey with interesting settings and captivating fights. The anime progressively improves with every arc, with better animation, exciting developments, and plot twists, creating a solid battle shōnen in a fantasy world.

9 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation' (2021)

Original Creator: Rifujin na Magonote

Isekai is currently the biggest genre in anime, focusing on people being reincarnated into another world. However, the trend continues using high fantasy settings, with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation sticking to that. The original light novel pioneered many tropes fans see today in modern isekai, but it took far longer for this classic anime to get an adaptation. The anime follows a degenerate wasting his life away at home until he suddenly dies protecting someone. However, he finds himself reborn as a baby in this fantasy realm, where he uses his skills to start a new and better life as a mage.

Mushoku Tensei isn't without its fair share of controversy because of its protagonist and many questionable scenes. However, this anime gives fans a true high-fantasy feeling, full of magical journeying and phenomenal worldbuilding, two fantasy staples. The anime is also about redemption, and Rudeus tries to become a better person with this second chance and how difficult that inner journey is. This creates a fascinating personal story about growth mixed with wonderful fantasy tropes.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Release Date March 29, 2022 Cast Yumi Uchiyama , Tomokazu Sugita , Amber Lee Connors , Ai Kakuma , Daisuke Namikawa , Ai Kayano , Konomi Kohara , Toshiyuki Morikawa Main Genre Anime Creator(s) Rifujin Na Magonote Seasons 2

8 'Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic' (2012)

Original Creator: Shinobu Ohtaka

Based on the story Arabian Nights and set in a more fantastical world, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is a unique fantasy anime. The story follows Aladdin, a magi, who are a group of magical individuals said to choose a king candidate and help them build a new country by taking on mysterious dungeons. After meeting Alibaba, the two journey together to create a new country and take on powerful threats, even if they don't know it.

With its unfortunate cancelation, the anime never completed Magi's story, but this doesn't mean what's there is terrible. The anime features many colorful characters and a fresh setting with Arabian flair mixed with many fantasy elements. With a fun adventure, great action, political plot, and entertaining dungeons, Magi has everything fans could want from a fantasy story, making it a severely underrated shōnen anime.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (2012) Release Date October 7, 2012 Cast Erica Mendez , Erik Scott Kimerer , Cristina Valenzuela , Matthew Mercer , Lucien Dodge , Darrel Guilbeau , Stephanie Sheh Main Genre Action Creator(s) Shinobu Ohtaka Seasons 2 Writers Hiroyuki Yoshino Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Franchise(s) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic Directors Koji Masunari , Naotaka Hayashi Expand

7 'Ranking of Kings' (2021)

Original Creator: Sosuke Toka

Following a young prince who can neither hear nor speak, Ranking of Kings is a fantasy anime about conquering insecurities. Despite the townspeople ridiculing Bojji, the prince lives eagerly with a heart of gold, which helps him make friends with Kage, a shadow-like creature known for heinous deeds. However, the two embark on a journey as their friendship buds, where they train to get stronger to someday rule the kingdom.

Ranking of Kings came out of nowhere, with many fans overlooking it because of its childish art style and protagonist. However, after watching a few episodes, fans will understand that beneath the innocent art is a thrilling political story and surprisingly dark moments. With its stunning animation, fantastical creatures, political usurping plot with magic, and enjoyable journey, Rankings of Kings is one of this decade's best shōnen anime.

Ranking of Kings Release Date October 15, 2021 Cast Minami Hinata , Ayumu Murase , Yûki Kaji , Takuya Eguchi , Yôji Ueda , Daiki Yamashita , Shomaru Zouza , Maaya Sakamoto , Hinata Tadokoro , Hiroki Yasumoto , Tsuguo Mogami , Rina Satō , Kumiko Nakane , Kentaro Tone , Takahiro Sakurai , Kenta Miyake , Taito Ban , Daichi Endo , Yoshimitsu Shimoyama , Hana Satô , Takako Honda Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Sosuke Toka Expand

6 'Fairy Tail' (2009)

Original Creator: Hiro Mashima

Rivaling some of the most popular anime of its time, Fairy Tail is a major long-running shōnen anime. Following Natsu and Lucy, the two mages go on many bizarre adventures across their fantasy world. In the wizard guild, they take on many jobs to earn a living and just let loose, which brings them along with many other unique characters and pits them against the dangers this magical world presents.

Fairy Tail is another anime with many criticisms, mainly because of its overuse of the power of friendship. However, this anime embodies so many wonderful aspects of the fantasy genre while also making it unique to anime, creating the perfect blend of them both. Its colorful characters always go on the wildest journeys, taking them into enthralling new settings with new threats to fight. Fairy Tail is a magical world meant to simply be enjoyed as it delivers some of the best music in anime, along with hype moments and outlandish arcs.

5 'Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World' (2016)

Original Creator: Natsume Akatsuki