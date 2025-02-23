Few literary pleasures beat a good fantasy book. It's great to get lost in a magical world or swept up in an epic adventure. The genre has a long history, meaning that there are plenty of terrific series to dive into, whether it's the whimsy of The Earthsea Cycle or the eon-spanning sweep of Malazan Book of the Fallen.

With this in mind, this list looks at some wonderful fantasy sagas that never miss a beat. These tales started strong, built well on their foundations, and stuck the landing. There are a bunch of brilliant fantasy series that aren't yet done (and perhaps never will be), like The Kingkiller Chronicle and A Song of Ice and Fire, but these will be excluded. The list only considers sagas that have been concluded satisfactorily, at least in their main story arcs.

10 'The Stormlight Archive' (2010)

by Brandon Sanderson

"I am eternal. I am the storm." Brandon Sanderson is perhaps the most prolific writer in fantasy today, churning out doorstopper novels at a breakneck pace. His most ambitious achievement yet is The Stormlight Archive, a saga that revolves around the mysterious Knights Radiant. It clocks in at more than 6000 pages and features a sprawling ensemble of characters, including soldier-turned-slave Kaladin Stormblessed, war-hardened general Dalinar Kholin, and Shallan Davar, a young scholar with hidden depths.

Sanderson’s masterful control of time is another highlight; the narrative shifts seamlessly between past and present, a tricky technique that, in less capable hands, could easily become disorienting. The combination of intricate world-building, multidimensional characters, and an ever-expanding sense of intrigue keeps the reader hooked, revealing new depths to the world and calling past assumptions into question. A great example is the way that the later books introduce viewpoint characters from the supposedly malevolent race the humans are fighting, making the entire narrative way more complex.

9 'Malazan Book of the Fallen' (1999)

by Steven Erikson

"If we are to live, we must take risks." If you thought the Stormlight Archive was grand in scope, wait until you get a load of Malazan Book of the Fallen, a series that spans not just centuries but millennia. This colossal tale shifts between continents, warring factions, and a staggering number of characters, each with unique motivations and histories. It begins with Gardens of the Moon, dropping readers into a fully realized world with little hand-holding. Magic is tied to an ancient system of warrens, gods play an active role in mortal affairs, and the world is shaped by the remnants of long-lost civilizations.

These books are dense and challenging, meaning they won't appeal to everyone, but they reward patient readers who stick with them. They are jam-packed with grand schemes, ancient prophecies, real-world historical parallels, philosophical musing, and magical combat (including more than a few battle mages). Malazan should be particularly appealing to readers who play RPGS and board games.

8 'The Magicians' (2009)

by Lev Grossman

"A magician is strong because he feels pain." Lev Grossman's The Magicians has been described as Harry Potter for adults, and that's kind of true. It takes the familiar tropes of fantasy—magic schools, alternate worlds, and chosen ones—and twists them into something darker and more introspective. At the center of it all is Quentin Coldwater, an intelligent but deeply unhappy young man who discovers that magic is real when he’s accepted into Brakebills, a secretive university for magicians. But unlike the wonder of other magic school stories, Grossman's world is steeped in existential dread.

Throughout the trilogy, the author deconstructs the fantasy genre, exploring themes of disillusionment, trauma, and the search for meaning. In this universe, magic is difficult, often painful, and doesn’t bring the fulfillment its wielders expect. The TV show is not bad, but the books are far superior. Grossman's follow-up fantasy The Bright Sword, a riff on Arthurian legend, is also well worth checking out.

7 'The Earthsea Cycle' (1968)

by Ursula K. Le Guin

"It is very hard for evil to take hold of the unconsenting soul." This beloved series starts with A Wizard of Earthsea, introducing Ged, a boy with immense magical talent who must learn to control his power. But Ursula K. Le Guin's story is not about grand battles or chosen ones—it’s about balance, humility, and the consequences of one's actions. As the series progresses, Earthsea itself expands beyond the perspective of a single hero. Later books shift focus to different characters, exploring themes of power, gender, and mortality in ways that were ahead of their time.

Few fantasy worlds are as richly conceived and deeply textured as this one. It's rooted in myths and philosophy as well as real-world history, with a much more human touch than most magical realms. Le Guin’s prose is itself a kind of enchantment, beautiful and vivid, influencing many fantasy writers to follow. Overall, The Earthsea Cycle is simply one of the best children's book series ever.

6 'The Chronicles of Narnia' (1950)

by C.S. Lewis

"Once a king or queen of Narnia, always a king or queen." One of the most famous works in the genre, this masterpiece by C.S. Lewis introduces readers to the magical land of Narnia, a place where talking animals, mythical creatures, and grand adventures await. The Pevensie children's journey through the wardrobe into a snow-covered kingdom cursed by the White Witch is the perfect introduction to a world where good and evil clash in a battle of destiny.

The plots in The Chronicles of Narnia are engaging, but the books are also rich in philosophy. In particular, they have a lot to say about morality and redemption. Indeed, they were intended as religious allegories; Lewis was a Christian author who wrote extensive nonfiction about his faith. This approach gives The Chronicles of Narnia a weight that a lot of fantasy tales lack. The writing is often gorgeous, too, particularly the descriptions of spring breaking through after Narnia's long winter.