When Robert Jordan published The Eye of the World in 1990, the first of over a dozen novels in his sprawling, best-selling The Wheel of Time series, you wouldn't be remiss in mistakenly assuming that this new-kid-on-the-block author was copy-pasting his way through a regurgitation of his main inspiration — that being The Lord of the Rings trilogy by the king of fantasy himself, J. R. R. Tolkien. Protagonist Rand al'Thor, an unassuming young man from a peaceful village, embraces his destiny by opposing the Dark One; aiding Rand in his noble quest are his four close friends, a taciturn warrior-king, and an enigmatic sorceress. The more The Wheel of Time developed with each consecutive book, however, the more Jordan established his thrilling tapestry of good and evil as a seminal work of high fantasy in its own right. Between his intimidating imagination, outstanding characterization, and a word count too vast to contemplate, Jordan's magnum opus defined a generation.

Prime Video's small-screen adaptation of the same name, which premiered 32 years after The Eye of the World first hit bookshelves, has earned widespread acclaim for closely matching Jordan's daunting vision. Over the three seasons The Wheel of Time currently has under its belt, the streaming series has introduced fresh eyes to the late author's world. But whether you consider yourself a fan of the television series, the original written version, or both — if you're searching for your next read, look no further. Just like the turn of the eponymous Wheel, there's no shortage of tales that evoke Jordan's best traits.