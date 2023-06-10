For nearly two decades, Netflix has reigned as the dominant streaming service. Originally founded as a mail-delivery service for DVDs, it switched to video-on-demand in 2007 and began the streaming wars. Though their actions have been questionable at times, they continue to turn out high-quality programs that keep people invested.

Even as other streaming services have begun to emerge, Netflix has found ways to keep itself relevant, such as by investing in animated programming. Their fantasy shows in particular get to showcase how diverse and fun their products can be.

11 'Daniel Spellbound'

10

Daniel Spellbound (Alex Barima) is a human tracker who goes collects rare and powerful magical ingredients to sell on the black market. While trying to get out of his debt to the Pie Maker (Catherine Disher), he is captured by the Bureau of Magical Enforcement. This ropes him into a quest to find a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a Dark Wizard.

While not the most complex story, Daniel Spellbound is entertaining for younger viewers and has a few fun premises. The characters all have a decent repertoire with one another, particularly Daniel and his best friend, a human-turned-pig named Hoagie (Deven Mack). The magical world also has a nice bit of thought put into it, with competing factions and sufficient lore to explain some of the powerful magical artifacts and people.

9 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe'

A thief named Teela (Kimberly Brooks) breaks into the castle of King Randor (Fred Tatasciore) to steal a sword of power. Upon touching it, she is given a message to deliver the sword to a champion, which gets on the bad side of her employers, Evelyn (Grey DeLisle) and Kronis (Roger Craig Smith). Her search leads her to Adam (Yuri Lowenthal), an orphan living with the Tiger Tribe, who unlocks the power of the sword to become He-Man.

This version of He-Man is very in name only, with drastic changes done to the characters and lore that might turn off long-term fans. As a kid's action-adventure show, it works fine enough and boasts some very colorful animation and stylistic character designs. The voice cast is also phenomenal, with perhaps the best being Benjamin Diskin giving a deliciously evil performance as Skeletor.

8 'Centaurworld'

A Horse (Kimiko Glenn) and her Rider (Jessie Mueller) are separated while trying to retrieve an artifact. Horse awakens in a bright and colorful world called Centaurworld, where everything is a centaur in some shape or form. She is found by a herd led by an alpacataur named Wammawink (Megan Hilty), who agree to help her get home.

Centaurworld is one of Netflix's more unique cartoons. It's a musical comedy that has around two songs in each episode, and despite its bright colours, it gets very dark later on, with topics like the horrors of war, depression, and self-hatred being major themes. Still, it never loses its sense of fun, and the side-characters can get plenty of laughs.

7 'The Hollow'

The teens named Adam (Adrian Petriw), Mira (Ashleigh Ball), and Kai (Connor Parnall) awaken in a room with no memory of who they are or how they got there. They find that they are in a strange world inhabited by mythical beings and that the three of them have special powers. As they try to make sense of the situation, they often bump into a mysterious Weird Guy (Mark Hildreth), who is willing to help them at a price.

The Hollow offers a good mix of mystery and fantasy tropes to present a fun adventure. These include quests and puzzles, other teens with powers of their own, and plenty of monsters. The characters can be a little annoying when they butt heads, but they get better after going through some development.

6 'Twelve Forever'

Regina "Reggie" Abbott (Kelsy Abbott) has just turned twelve and is nervous about growing up. Fortunately, her desire to remain young is so strong that she and her friends can travel to Endless Island, where their toys and drawings come to life, and they become superheroes. However, the more they try to ignore the real world, the more it bleeds into Endless.

Twelve Forever explores a lot of avenues with its themes of maturity. These range from trying to reconnect with a childhood relationship and living in the moment rather than a memory. Reggie and her friends feel very realistic for pre-pubescent characters, which makes their individual struggles feel all the more real.

5 'Kulipari'

Within a vest desert, a lush paradise called the Amphibilands is protected by a magic veil. When an army of scorpions led by Lord Marmoo (Keith David) threatens them with conquest and invasion, a young frog named Darel (Josh Keaton) steps up to defend his home. Though he lacks poison like his late father, Darel strives to defend his home and track down the missing Kulipari: powerful warriors granted abilities by their poison.

Kulipari is a great action-adventure series that manages to sneak in a bit of Australian aboriginal culture through its lore. It tells a solid hero's journey with Darel and isn't afraid to show the price for freedom with character deaths and sacrifices being made. After a few years of hiatus after its second season, it has been renewed on Hulu.

4 'A Tale of Dark & Grimm'

Once upon a time, Hansel (Andre Robinson) and Gretel (Raini Rodriguez) are the happy prince and princess of the land of Grimm. One day, their father cuts off their heads and brings them back to life using magic thread. Confused, they flee from the palace, while three talking ravens narrate their story to the audience.

A Tale of Dark & Grimm is a wonderful show to teach children about Grimm fairy tales, or offer fans of fairy tales a modern re-imagining. It keeps the darker elements of these stories and combines them with gorgeous CGI and a lot of wit and charm. The trio of ravens, in particular, are a lot of fun with their fourth-wall-breaking humor.

3 'Trollhunters'

Jim Lake Jr (Anton Yelchin and Emile Hirsch) works hard every day to take care of his overworked mother. On his way to school, he finds an amulet that marks him as the first human Trollhunter: tasked with protecting the human and magical worlds. Now he has to balance his new responsibility with his various high school commitments.

Trollhunters is the first part of the Tales of Arcadia series, created by acclaimed fantasy director Guillermo del Toro.Though not as dark as his usual work, the enthusiasm for fantasy is felt in every moment. The characters are enjoyable and diverse, the lore is well-thought-out, and the animation and writing allow for moments of great beauty and deep despair.

2 'The Dragon Prince'

Following the death of the Dragon King and his only egg, Moonshadow Elves are sent to kill King Haarow (Luc Roderique) and his heir, Prince Ezran (Sasha Rojen). During the attack, one of the elves, Rayla (Paula Burrows), Ezran, and his half-brother, Callum (Jack DeSena) discovered the egg is alive. Hoping to end the conflict between humans, elves, and dragons, they embark on a perilous journey to return the egg to the Dragon Queen.

This show has everything: fun and memorable characters, threatening antagonists, rich world-building, comedy, and a creative world to explore. It's not afraid to go dark in places with its depiction of war and the sacrifices leaders often have to make for the good of their people. This is best showcased through its main antagonist, Lord Veeran (Jason Simpson).

1 'Hilda'

Fearing that her daughter, Hilda (Bella Ramsey), needs human friends, Johanna (Daisy Haggard) decides to move them to the walled city of Trollberg. At first, Hilda is not too pleased, since she prefers to traverse the wilderness with her deerfox, Twig. However, she quickly makes new friends and discovers that the magical world can be found in Trollberg if you look hard enough.

Hilda draws on classic mythology to deliver fun and whimsical adventures. It has a very laid-back style of writing, encouraging its audience to come along for the adventure and be sucked into its unique atmosphere. The art style is unique and does a beautiful job of capturing the style of the graphic novel by Luke Pearson.

