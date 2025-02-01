There's no form of escapism quite like watching a great fantasy show. It can take you to other worlds where you get immersed in the plot and the characters, often with high stakes. There are currently a number of fantastic and intense fantasy shows being released, like House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, and The Wheel of Time.

For those interested in fantasy but looking for something a little lighter, fantasy comedy shows make a great choice. It is a subgenre that is full of comedic moments, while also getting viewers immersed in a new world, or in a more magical version of this world. They typically manage to balance between higher stakes, while also blending these storylines with silly humor that often relates to the fantasy element. These are the 10 best fantasy comedy shows, ranked.

10 'Over the Garden Wall' (2014)

Created by Patrick McHale

Cartoon Network's 1-season-long gem, Over the Garden Wall, follows Wirt (Elijah Wood) and Greg (Collin Dean), two brothers who are just trying to find their way home after getting lost in a strange forest called The Unknown. They encounter a number of fantastical creatures, including a talking bird named Beatrice (Melanie Lynskey), a village of Pumpkin People, and an evil beast who turns children into trees and burns them for his mysterious lantern.

Over the Garden Wall is a delightfully cozy fantasy series, with a great deal of comedy woven throughout due to Wirt and Greg's dynamic, the quirky fantasy world, and the silly musical numbers. With cynical Wirt at the center of this wondrous world that Greg is all too excited to explore, there are many funny and sweet scenes where Wirt's personality clashes with nearly everything and everyone around him.

9 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (2023–)

Based on the novels by Rick Riordan

Based on the Rick Riordan series of novels of the same name, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a twelve-year-old boy who is always getting expelled from schools due to his learning disabilities and unfortunate circumstances. After a dangerous field trip, Percy learns that his father is the Greek god Poseidon (Toby Stephens), and has to soon go on a quest to retrieve Zeus' (Lance Reddick) master lightning bolt -- which Percy has been framed for stealing.

Like the books on which it's based, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a very funny series, due primarily to Percy's sharp sense of humor and his frequent commentary on all of the strange things going on in this world. Percy Jackson and the Olympians has already been following the books closely for what continues to be a fun and entertaining adventure.

8 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (1996–2003)

Developed by Nell Scovell

Sabrina the Teenage Witch follows Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart), a seemingly normal teenage girl who finds out on the morning of her sixteenth birthday that she comes from a family of witches. While adjusting to what it means to be a witch and learning how to control her powers, Sabrina also starts over at a new high school and has to navigate the ordinary alongside the extraordinary.

With a great deal of magic-related antics and a clash of the fantastical with everyday high school life, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is a very funny show. This fantasy sitcom is perfect for TV fans who love to laugh while also getting to enjoy some witchcraft. Alongside Sabrina are her hilarious aunts who are also witches, Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick), as well as her family cat who's actually a witch being punished, Salem (Nick Bakay).